Turkish Intelligence Head Holds Talks With Hamas Politburo Chief - Reports

Turkish National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin held talks with Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, during which the parties discussed steps to achieve a permanent ceasefire, exchange hostages with Israel, and deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber reported.

Kalin also expressed condolences over the deaths of Palestinians and Haniyeh's sister in particular as a result of Israeli strikes, the report said on Saturday. In addition, Kalin stressed that Ankara will continue to support the Palestinian people. Earlier this week, Palestinian media reported that over 10 people, including Hamas politburo chief's sister and several people whose surname was Haniyeh, died in an Israeli strike on Haniyeh's family house. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza. More than 37,650 people have been killed and over 86,000 others have been wounded in Israel's military operations, according to local authorities.

