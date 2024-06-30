International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/turkish-intelligence-head-holds-talks-with-hamas-politburo-chief---reports-1119185347.html
Turkish Intelligence Head Holds Talks With Hamas Politburo Chief - Reports
Turkish Intelligence Head Holds Talks With Hamas Politburo Chief - Reports
Sputnik International
Turkish National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin held talks with Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, during which the parties discussed steps to achieve a permanent ceasefire, exchange hostages with Israel, and deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber reported.
2024-06-30T04:50+0000
2024-06-30T04:50+0000
world
turkiye
hamas
gaza strip
ibrahim kalin
turkish national intelligence organization
israel
ismail haniyeh
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106648/68/1066486823_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_aa338a30d903ddc45f6f56d8fc4e20d2.jpg
Kalin also expressed condolences over the deaths of Palestinians and Haniyeh's sister in particular as a result of Israeli strikes, the report said on Saturday. In addition, Kalin stressed that Ankara will continue to support the Palestinian people. Earlier this week, Palestinian media reported that over 10 people, including Hamas politburo chief's sister and several people whose surname was Haniyeh, died in an Israeli strike on Haniyeh's family house. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza. More than 37,650 people have been killed and over 86,000 others have been wounded in Israel's military operations, according to local authorities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240626/hamas-eyes-political-hq-move-to-iraq-due-to-us-pressure-on-qatar-over-gaza-talks-1119132562.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240622/idf-spokesman-says-israel-cannot-defeat-hamas-so-what-are-they-doing-1119056423.html
turkiye
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106648/68/1066486823_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ddeba4b2e46ad21a091de63d0b1b3684.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza strip crisis, hamas, turkish intelligence, haniyeh, hamas turkiye, gaza violence, turkiye hamas
gaza strip crisis, hamas, turkish intelligence, haniyeh, hamas turkiye, gaza violence, turkiye hamas

Turkish Intelligence Head Holds Talks With Hamas Politburo Chief - Reports

04:50 GMT 30.06.2024
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov / Go to the mediabankAnkara view
Ankara view - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2024
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkish National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin held talks with Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, during which the parties discussed steps to achieve a permanent ceasefire, exchange hostages with Israel, and deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber reported.
Kalin also expressed condolences over the deaths of Palestinians and Haniyeh's sister in particular as a result of Israeli strikes, the report said on Saturday. In addition, Kalin stressed that Ankara will continue to support the Palestinian people.
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh speaks during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2024
Analysis
Hamas Eyes Political HQ Move to Iraq Due to ‘US Pressure on Qatar' Over Gaza Talks
26 June, 07:10 GMT
Earlier this week, Palestinian media reported that over 10 people, including Hamas politburo chief's sister and several people whose surname was Haniyeh, died in an Israeli strike on Haniyeh's family house.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
In this video grab, residential buildings destroyed by a rocket attack from Israel, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Gaza, Palestine - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2024
Analysis
IDF Spokesman Says Israel Cannot Defeat Hamas, So What Are They Doing?
22 June, 03:44 GMT
More than 37,650 people have been killed and over 86,000 others have been wounded in Israel's military operations, according to local authorities.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала