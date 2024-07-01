https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/2024-stenin-contest-launches-online-voting-1119205154.html

2024 Stenin Contest Launches Online Voting

Online voting kicked off on the first week of July on the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest website’s Russian and English versions.

2024-07-01T11:07+0000

2024-07-01T11:07+0000

2024-07-01T11:14+0000

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/12/1119010427_0:99:3292:1951_1920x0_80_0_0_42b1fa2c872754a21e767f9d541b0e0d.jpg

Online voting kicked off on the first week of July on the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest website’s Russian and English versions.Traditionally, voting makes it possible for online users to choose the best photo or series among those shortlisted by the international jury. The winner will be the one with the largest number of votes.The winner of the online voting will be announced in early August. The photographer who took the most popular photo on the internet will be awarded a contest certificate.Prize winners from the shortlist, as well as the Grand Prix winner, will be announced by the organizing committee in September on the Russian and English versions of the contest website.The contest also plans to hold the traditional road show exhibiting the winning works in various cities of the world.The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Media Group under the patronage of the Russian Federation Commission for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and attract public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. This is a platform for young, talented, sensitive photographers who are open to everything new to highlight people and events around us.The contest’s general media partners are VGTRK (All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company) (Russia), online platform SMOTRIM (Russia), Russia-Kultura national state TV channel (Russia), and Moskva-24 TV channel (Russia).The contest’s international media partners are Sputnik News Agency and Radio (International), RT TV channel and website (International), Independent Media (South Africa), ANA News Agency (South Africa), Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG) (China), China Daily newspaper website (China), The Paper website (China), and Al Mayadeen (Lebanon).The competition is supported by the Russia Union of Journalists, YOung JOurnalists (Russia), Russian Photo (Russia), and Photo-study.ru (Russia) as industry partners

