Bavarian Court Enables German Counterintelligence to Monitor AfD in Bavaria
world
germany
bavaria
munich
european parliament
bundestag
alternative fuer deutschland (afd)
europe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Munich administrative court has rejected the claim of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party against the Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which suspected the party of right-wing extremism, enabling the agency to continue monitoring of the AfD, media reported on Monday, citing the court ruling.
The monitoring started in 2022 and its expected outcome was a report that would either confirm or remove the initial suspicion, the Muenchner Merkur newspaper reported.
In May, a higher administrative court in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia ruled that the federal agency's decision to classify the party as "suspected of right-wing extremism
" was justified.
The domestic intelligence agency has labeled three AfD chapters — in Thuringia, Saxony and in Saxony-Anhalt — as "extremist." Earlier in June, AfD member
Eugene Schmidt told Sputnik that the attempt to ban the party was an anti-democratic procedure that revealed the political establishment in Germany was overwhelmed and threatened by the party's success in the 2024 European Parliament elections.
German lawmaker Marco Wanderwitz said in June that he had convinced enough members of German parliament to submit a motion to ban the AfD over alleged ties to far-right extremism. If the Bundestag approves the motion, the potential banning of the AfD would then have to be considered by the Federal Constitutional Court.