Bavarian Court Enables German Counterintelligence to Monitor AfD in Bavaria

The Munich administrative court has rejected the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's claim against the Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution, allowing the agency to continue monitoring the party for suspected right-wing extremism, media reported on Monday.

The monitoring started in 2022 and its expected outcome was a report that would either confirm or remove the initial suspicion, the Muenchner Merkur newspaper reported. In May, a higher administrative court in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia ruled that the federal agency's decision to classify the party as "suspected of right-wing extremism" was justified. The domestic intelligence agency has labeled three AfD chapters — in Thuringia, Saxony and in Saxony-Anhalt — as "extremist." Earlier in June, AfD member Eugene Schmidt told Sputnik that the attempt to ban the party was an anti-democratic procedure that revealed the political establishment in Germany was overwhelmed and threatened by the party's success in the 2024 European Parliament elections. German lawmaker Marco Wanderwitz said in June that he had convinced enough members of German parliament to submit a motion to ban the AfD over alleged ties to far-right extremism. If the Bundestag approves the motion, the potential banning of the AfD would then have to be considered by the Federal Constitutional Court.

