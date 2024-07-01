https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/growing-russia-china-interest-in-africa-to-provide-economic-boost-to-continent---us-investor--1119200700.html
The increasing global interest in Africa, particularly from China and Russia, will boost economic growth on the continent, renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.
"Many countries are starting to invest in Africa, to trade with Africa," Rogers said. The investor emphasized the significance of Chinese investors' presence across Africa. Rogers noted that China and Russia, as well as other nations, have intensified efforts to deepen their involvement in Africa. The countries of the collective West have expressed on multiple occasions concerns about Russia's expanding diplomatic, military and economic ties with Africa. In response, Russian officials have said that the history of colonialism prevents the West from seeing Africa as an independent geopolitical player.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The increasing global interest in Africa, particularly from China and Russia, will boost economic growth on the continent, renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.
"Many countries are starting to invest in Africa, to trade with Africa," Rogers said.
The investor emphasized the significance of Chinese investors’ presence across Africa. Rogers noted that China and Russia, as well as other nations, have intensified efforts to deepen their involvement in Africa.
"Africa is poised to thrive because of its valuable resources and its billion-strong population," Rogers said. "Everyone wants to sell to a billion people."
The countries of the collective West have expressed on multiple occasions concerns about Russia’s expanding diplomatic, military and economic ties with Africa.
In response, Russian officials have said that the history of colonialism
prevents the West from seeing Africa as an independent geopolitical player.