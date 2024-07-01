https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/growing-russia-china-interest-in-africa-to-provide-economic-boost-to-continent---us-investor--1119200700.html

Growing Russia, China Interest in Africa to Provide Economic Boost to Continent - US Investor

Growing Russia, China Interest in Africa to Provide Economic Boost to Continent - US Investor

Sputnik International

The increasing global interest in Africa, particularly from China and Russia, will boost economic growth on the continent, renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

2024-07-01T05:42+0000

2024-07-01T05:42+0000

2024-07-01T05:42+0000

world

jim rogers

russia

china

west africa

east africa

north africa

south africa

central africa

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1b/1112181996_0:0:2800:1575_1920x0_80_0_0_751a0e63c484b30f9226ec78dc341126.jpg

"Many countries are starting to invest in Africa, to trade with Africa," Rogers said. The investor emphasized the significance of Chinese investors’ presence across Africa. Rogers noted that China and Russia, as well as other nations, have intensified efforts to deepen their involvement in Africa. The countries of the collective West have expressed on multiple occasions concerns about Russia’s expanding diplomatic, military and economic ties with Africa. In response, Russian officials have said that the history of colonialism prevents the West from seeing Africa as an independent geopolitical player.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/former-russia-africa-ties-reemerge-as-world-powers-vie-for-influence-1118824380.html

russia

china

west africa

east africa

north africa

south africa

central africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, china interest in africa, economic boost, boost economic growth