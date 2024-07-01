International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/macrons-party-to-withdraw-some-of-its-candidates-from-2nd-round-to-fight-le-pen---pm-1119199486.html
Macron's Party to Withdraw Some of Its Candidates From 2nd Round to Fight Le Pen - PM
Macron's Party to Withdraw Some of Its Candidates From 2nd Round to Fight Le Pen - PM
Sputnik International
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition will withdraw up to 60 of its candidates from the second round of parliamentary elections so that other candidates have a chance to defeat the right-wing National Rally party.
2024-07-01T04:36+0000
2024-07-01T04:36+0000
world
emmanuel macron
france
national rally
elections
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/01/1118736041_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07265353a9bb66dbaaa5428c7344bec8.jpg
The National Rally party is leading in the first round of elections with 34.2%, followed by the left-wing New Popular Front alliance and Macron's centrist coalition with 29.1% and 21.5%, respectively. At the same time, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing data from the French Interior Ministry, that at least 37 lawmakers representing the National Rally party were elected in the first round of parliamentary elections.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/frances-looming-snap-elections-deflate-macrons-warmongering-ukraine-bluster-1119118425.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/01/1118736041_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22ac74f61d519dd682825bcbdd0cf31a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
french prime minister gabriel attal, french president emmanuel macron, national rally party
french prime minister gabriel attal, french president emmanuel macron, national rally party

Macron's Party to Withdraw Some of Its Candidates From 2nd Round to Fight Le Pen - PM

04:36 GMT 01.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / ODD ANDERSENFrench President Emmanuel Macron.
French President Emmanuel Macron. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / ODD ANDERSEN
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition will withdraw up to 60 of its candidates from the second round of parliamentary elections so that other candidates have a chance to defeat the right-wing National Rally party.
The National Rally party is leading in the first round of elections with 34.2%, followed by the left-wing New Popular Front alliance and Macron's centrist coalition with 29.1% and 21.5%, respectively.
"We have made a decision that concerns more than 60 constituencies. It implies the withdrawal of our candidates. Their possible third place would lead to the victory of a lawmaker from National Rally over a candidate from another party who shares the values ​​of the republic, as we do," Attal said on Sunday.
France's President Emmanuel Macron during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2024
World
France's Looming Snap Elections Deflate Macron's Warmongering Ukraine Bluster
25 June, 08:29 GMT
At the same time, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing data from the French Interior Ministry, that at least 37 lawmakers representing the National Rally party were elected in the first round of parliamentary elections.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала