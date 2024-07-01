https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/macrons-party-to-withdraw-some-of-its-candidates-from-2nd-round-to-fight-le-pen---pm-1119199486.html
Macron's Party to Withdraw Some of Its Candidates From 2nd Round to Fight Le Pen - PM
Macron's Party to Withdraw Some of Its Candidates From 2nd Round to Fight Le Pen - PM
Sputnik International
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition will withdraw up to 60 of its candidates from the second round of parliamentary elections so that other candidates have a chance to defeat the right-wing National Rally party.
2024-07-01T04:36+0000
2024-07-01T04:36+0000
2024-07-01T04:36+0000
world
emmanuel macron
france
national rally
elections
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/01/1118736041_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_07265353a9bb66dbaaa5428c7344bec8.jpg
The National Rally party is leading in the first round of elections with 34.2%, followed by the left-wing New Popular Front alliance and Macron's centrist coalition with 29.1% and 21.5%, respectively. At the same time, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing data from the French Interior Ministry, that at least 37 lawmakers representing the National Rally party were elected in the first round of parliamentary elections.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/frances-looming-snap-elections-deflate-macrons-warmongering-ukraine-bluster-1119118425.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/01/1118736041_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22ac74f61d519dd682825bcbdd0cf31a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
french prime minister gabriel attal, french president emmanuel macron, national rally party
french prime minister gabriel attal, french president emmanuel macron, national rally party
Macron's Party to Withdraw Some of Its Candidates From 2nd Round to Fight Le Pen - PM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition will withdraw up to 60 of its candidates from the second round of parliamentary elections so that other candidates have a chance to defeat the right-wing National Rally party.
The National Rally party is leading in the first round of elections with 34.2%, followed by the left-wing New Popular Front alliance and Macron's centrist coalition
with 29.1% and 21.5%, respectively.
"We have made a decision that concerns more than 60 constituencies. It implies the withdrawal of our candidates. Their possible third place would lead to the victory of a lawmaker from National Rally over a candidate from another party who shares the values of the republic, as we do," Attal said on Sunday.
At the same time, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing data from the French Interior Ministry, that at least 37 lawmakers representing the National Rally party were elected in the first round of parliamentary elections.