Macron's Party to Withdraw Some of Its Candidates From 2nd Round to Fight Le Pen - PM

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition will withdraw up to 60 of its candidates from the second round of parliamentary elections so that other candidates have a chance to defeat the right-wing National Rally party.

The National Rally party is leading in the first round of elections with 34.2%, followed by the left-wing New Popular Front alliance and Macron's centrist coalition with 29.1% and 21.5%, respectively. At the same time, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing data from the French Interior Ministry, that at least 37 lawmakers representing the National Rally party were elected in the first round of parliamentary elections.

