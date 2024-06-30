https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/national-rally-winning-1st-round-of-elections-macrons-coalition-in-3rd---preliminary-results-1119197302.html

Right-Wing National Rally Tops 1st Round of French Parliamentary Elections, Macron's Coalition Third

France's right-wing National Rally is preliminary winning the first round of snap parliamentary elections with 34.2%.

The French Interior Ministry has announced preliminary results for the first round of the parliamentary elections:Based on these initial results, the National Rally is expected to secure between 240 to 270 seats in Parliament, achieving a relative majority, according to national TV calculations. Macron's coalition is projected to lose over 160 seats, potentially winning only between 60 to 90 of the 577 total seats. Marine Le Pen declared victory over Macron's supporters and called for vigorous support for her party in those constituencies that will hold a second round next week. She noted that Macron's supporters had clearly lost in the first round and that the upcoming battle would be against the socialists.Le Pen also announced that she had been re-elected to parliament in the first round.Following the announcement of the first-round results of the French parliamentary elections, the French Socialist Party's spokesperson, Pierre Juvé, described the outcome as a significant defeat for President Emmanuel Macron."The reality is that this result represents a very heavy defeat for the President of the Republic," he said speaking to journalists at the Socialist Party headquarters in Paris.The French Interior Ministry noted a record-high turnout of 59.39% an hour before the polling stations' closure.

