NATO Not Planning to Revise Its Nuclear Doctrine – Secretary General
NATO Not Planning to Revise Its Nuclear Doctrine – Secretary General
Sputnik International
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the alliance currently does not see the need to revise its nuclear doctrine.
"There is no immediate threat. NATO does not see the need to revise its nuclear strategy," Stoltenberg said in an interview with Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun. Stoltenberg also noted that the process of replacing US fighter jets used for nuclear deterrence from F-16s to F-35s "continues as usual."In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could make changes to the nuclear doctrine amid discussions in the West on the possibility of lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. Later, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said that Washington sees no reason to make changes to its nuclear doctrine.
05:20 GMT 01.07.2024
TOKYO (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the alliance currently does not see the need to revise its nuclear doctrine.
"There is no immediate threat. NATO does not see the need to revise its nuclear strategy," Stoltenberg said in an interview with Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun.
Stoltenberg also noted that the process of replacing US fighter jets used for nuclear deterrence from F-16s to F-35s "continues as usual."
Analysis
Putin Sends Clear Message to NATO By Revising Russian Nuclear Doctrine
21 June, 16:13 GMT
In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could make changes to the nuclear doctrine amid discussions in the West on the possibility of lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. Later, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said that Washington sees no reason to make changes to its nuclear doctrine.
