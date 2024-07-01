https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/nato-not-planning-to-revise-its-nuclear-doctrine--secretary-general-1119200278.html

NATO Not Planning to Revise Its Nuclear Doctrine – Secretary General

NATO Not Planning to Revise Its Nuclear Doctrine – Secretary General

Sputnik International

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the alliance currently does not see the need to revise its nuclear doctrine.

2024-07-01T05:20+0000

2024-07-01T05:20+0000

2024-07-01T05:20+0000

world

jens stoltenberg

russia

nato

pentagon

nuclear

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg

"There is no immediate threat. NATO does not see the need to revise its nuclear strategy," Stoltenberg said in an interview with Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun. Stoltenberg also noted that the process of replacing US fighter jets used for nuclear deterrence from F-16s to F-35s "continues as usual."In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could make changes to the nuclear doctrine amid discussions in the West on the possibility of lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. Later, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said that Washington sees no reason to make changes to its nuclear doctrine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/putin-sends-clear-message-to-nato-by-revising-russian-nuclear-doctrine-1119050537.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, nuclear doctrine