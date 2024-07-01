https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/nato-not-planning-to-revise-its-nuclear-doctrine--secretary-general-1119200278.html
NATO Not Planning to Revise Its Nuclear Doctrine – Secretary General
NATO Not Planning to Revise Its Nuclear Doctrine – Secretary General
Sputnik International
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the alliance currently does not see the need to revise its nuclear doctrine.
2024-07-01T05:20+0000
2024-07-01T05:20+0000
2024-07-01T05:20+0000
world
jens stoltenberg
russia
nato
pentagon
nuclear
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg
"There is no immediate threat. NATO does not see the need to revise its nuclear strategy," Stoltenberg said in an interview with Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun. Stoltenberg also noted that the process of replacing US fighter jets used for nuclear deterrence from F-16s to F-35s "continues as usual."In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could make changes to the nuclear doctrine amid discussions in the West on the possibility of lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. Later, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said that Washington sees no reason to make changes to its nuclear doctrine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/putin-sends-clear-message-to-nato-by-revising-russian-nuclear-doctrine-1119050537.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_110:0:1891:1336_1920x0_80_0_0_e7682516c8c0b4cbc33c12d9b0fae61b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, nuclear doctrine
nato secretary general jens stoltenberg, nuclear doctrine
NATO Not Planning to Revise Its Nuclear Doctrine – Secretary General
TOKYO (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the alliance currently does not see the need to revise its nuclear doctrine.
"There is no immediate threat. NATO does not see the need to revise its nuclear strategy," Stoltenberg said in an interview with Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun.
Stoltenberg also noted that the process of replacing US fighter jets used for nuclear deterrence from F-16s to F-35s "continues as usual."
In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia could make changes to the nuclear doctrine
amid discussions in the West on the possibility of lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. Later, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said that Washington sees no reason to make changes to its nuclear doctrine.