Russia Gains First-Time Access to ATACMS Missile Guidance System
Russian specialists are studying the guidance and flight correction system of the US ATACMS tactical ballistic missile, an expert told Sputnik.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian specialists are studying the guidance and flight correction system of the US-made ATACMS tactical ballistic missile, an expert told Sputnik.
"There are three ring laser gyroscopes [in the missile's guidance system]. They allow the missile to stay on a configured ballistic trajectory. [There is also] a GPS antenna, thanks to which correction [of the missile] is made at the primary and final stages of the ballistic trajectory. We can analyze the operation of the missile systems at the entire stage of the flight trajectory," the expert said.
The United States began providing ATACMS ballistic missiles
to Ukraine in 2023. The missiles are manufactured by Lockheed Martin and have a caliber of 610 millimeters, a length of 4 meters, and a weight of 1.6 tonnes. The flight range of the Block 1 modification is 165 kilometers (102 miles).