International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/russian-air-defense-repels-ukrainian-missile-attack-on-sevastopol-1119211168.html
Russian Air Defense Repels Ukrainian Missile Attack on Sevastopol
Russian Air Defense Repels Ukrainian Missile Attack on Sevastopol
Sputnik International
The Russian air defense repelled a Ukrainian missile attack on the Black Sea city of Sevastopol on Monday, with fragments of downed aerial targets falling in the coastal area of the city, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.
2024-07-01T18:52+0000
2024-07-01T18:52+0000
russia
sevastopol
ukraine
black sea
crimea
deadly ukrainian attack on sevastopol
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg
"We are continuing to repel the missile attack. According to preliminary information, 4 aerial targets were destroyed in the sky above the water area and in the Balaklava district. But fragments of downed targets fell in the coastal area and in Balaklava district. Information on damage to civilian infrastructure is now being clarified," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel. A total of five missiles were destroyed in the skies over the Crimean city and the harbor, the governor said later, adding that no injuries had been reported. Missile debris damaged three cars, shattered windows in a house and started a small fire in a garden community on the city’s outskirts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/russia-fully-aware-who-is-behind-sevastopol-missile-attack---kremlin-1119093464.html
sevastopol
ukraine
black sea
crimea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5ffba0a73802a30ea27c72fb6c30c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, crimea, sevastopol, ukrainian attack on sevastopol
russia, crimea, sevastopol, ukrainian attack on sevastopol

Russian Air Defense Repels Ukrainian Missile Attack on Sevastopol

18:52 GMT 01.07.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) – The Russian air defense repelled a Ukrainian missile attack on the Black Sea city of Sevastopol on Monday, with fragments of downed aerial targets falling in the coastal area of the city, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.
"We are continuing to repel the missile attack. According to preliminary information, 4 aerial targets were destroyed in the sky above the water area and in the Balaklava district. But fragments of downed targets fell in the coastal area and in Balaklava district. Information on damage to civilian infrastructure is now being clarified," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.
A Russian law enforcement officer directs traffic on a street after a Ukrainian missile attack amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Sevastopol, Republic of Crimea, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.06.2024
Russia
Russia Fully Aware Who is Behind Sevastopol Missile Attack - Kremlin
24 June, 09:17 GMT
A total of five missiles were destroyed in the skies over the Crimean city and the harbor, the governor said later, adding that no injuries had been reported. Missile debris damaged three cars, shattered windows in a house and started a small fire in a garden community on the city’s outskirts.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала