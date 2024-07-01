https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/russian-air-defense-repels-ukrainian-missile-attack-on-sevastopol-1119211168.html

Russian Air Defense Repels Ukrainian Missile Attack on Sevastopol

The Russian air defense repelled a Ukrainian missile attack on the Black Sea city of Sevastopol on Monday, with fragments of downed aerial targets falling in the coastal area of the city, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"We are continuing to repel the missile attack. According to preliminary information, 4 aerial targets were destroyed in the sky above the water area and in the Balaklava district. But fragments of downed targets fell in the coastal area and in Balaklava district. Information on damage to civilian infrastructure is now being clarified," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel. A total of five missiles were destroyed in the skies over the Crimean city and the harbor, the governor said later, adding that no injuries had been reported. Missile debris damaged three cars, shattered windows in a house and started a small fire in a garden community on the city’s outskirts.

