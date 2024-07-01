Russia's Federation Council Supports Suspension of Participation in OSCE PA - Source

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/russian-federation-council-committee-supports-suspension-of-osce-pa-participation---source-1119202566.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federation Council Committee on International Affairs unanimously supported the suspension of the participation of the Russian delegation in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, a parliamentary source told Sputnik on Monday.
"It was adopted unanimously," the source said.
Earlier, a draft statement on the suspension of the Russian delegation's participation in the work of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) was submitted to the State Duma.
In June, Russia has received a notification from the Romanian Foreign Ministry
that it would not issue visas for members of the Russian delegation to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly.