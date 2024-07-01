Russia's Federation Council Supports Suspension of Participation in OSCE PA - Source

International
The Russian Federation Council Committee on International Affairs unanimously supported the suspension of the participation of the Russian delegation in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, a parliamentary source told Sputnik on Monday.
world
08:35 GMT 01.07.2024 (Updated: 08:48 GMT 01.07.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federation Council Committee on International Affairs unanimously supported the suspension of the participation of the Russian delegation in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, a parliamentary source told Sputnik on Monday.
"It was adopted unanimously," the source said.
Earlier, a draft statement on the suspension of the Russian delegation's participation in the work of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) was submitted to the State Duma.
World
In June, Russia has received a notification from the Romanian Foreign Ministry that it would not issue visas for members of the Russian delegation to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly.
World
