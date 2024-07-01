https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/russian-troops-liberate-stepovaya-novoselovka-near-kharkov-and-novopokrovskoye-in-dpr-1119204732.html

Russian Troops Liberate Stepovaya Novoselovka Near Kharkov and Novopokrovskoye in DPR

Russian Troops Liberate Stepovaya Novoselovka Near Kharkov and Novopokrovskoye in DPR

Sputnik International

Russian military forces from the Zapad Battlegroup have liberated Stepovaya Novoselovka in the Kharkov region and inflicted damage on five Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), resulting in a loss of up to 475 soldiers, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.

2024-07-01T10:31+0000

2024-07-01T10:31+0000

2024-07-01T10:58+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kharkov

armed forces of ukraine

russian ministry of defense

lugansk

ukraine

ukrainian armed forces

m113

donetsk people's republic

donetsk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1d/1118173986_0:133:3168:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_069c32e7d1e2e142ef0db883ee4c80f7.jpg

"The units of the Zapad group of forces, as a result of successful actions, have liberated the populated area of Stepovaya Novoselovka in the Kharkov region and have taken more advantageous positions," the report said.Units of the Zapad Battlegroup also inflicted losses on the formations of the 21st, 44th, 60th and 66th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Makeyevka, Novovodyanoye, Nevskoye, and Stelmakhovka of the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as Ternov of the Donetsk People's Republic.Additionally, during counter-battery fire, a BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher, two US-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122-mm self-propelled artillery mount Gvozdika, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer and five Ukrainian Armed Forces field ammunition depots were hit.The Russian Forces have also take control of the settlement Novopokrovskoye in the DPR.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240526/russian-armed-forces-liberate-the-village-of-berestovoye-in-kharkov-region-1118641822.html

kharkov

lugansk

ukraine

donetsk

donetsk region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian military forces, zapad battlegroup, lugansk people's republic, russian ministry of defense