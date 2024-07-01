https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/russian-troops-liberate-stepovaya-novoselovka-near-kharkov-and-novopokrovskoye-in-dpr-1119204732.html
Russian Troops Liberate Stepovaya Novoselovka Near Kharkov and Novopokrovskoye in DPR
Sputnik International
Russian military forces from the Zapad Battlegroup have liberated Stepovaya Novoselovka in the Kharkov region and inflicted damage on five Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), resulting in a loss of up to 475 soldiers, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday.
"The units of the Zapad group of forces, as a result of successful actions, have liberated the populated area of Stepovaya Novoselovka in the Kharkov region and have taken more advantageous positions," the report said.Units of the Zapad Battlegroup also inflicted losses on the formations of the 21st, 44th, 60th and 66th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Makeyevka, Novovodyanoye, Nevskoye, and Stelmakhovka of the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as Ternov of the Donetsk People's Republic.
Russian Troops Liberate Stepovaya Novoselovka Near Kharkov and Novopokrovskoye in DPR
10:31 GMT 01.07.2024 (Updated: 10:58 GMT 01.07.2024)
"The units of the Zapad group of forces, as a result of successful actions, have liberated the populated area of Stepovaya Novoselovka in the Kharkov region and have taken more advantageous positions," the report said.
Units of the Zapad Battlegroup also inflicted losses on the formations of the 21st, 44th, 60th and 66th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 125th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Makeyevka, Novovodyanoye, Nevskoye, and Stelmakhovka of the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as Ternov of the Donetsk People's Republic.
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 475 servicemen, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier and four pickups," the ministry added.
Additionally, during counter-battery fire, a BM-21 "Grad" multiple rocket launcher, two US-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122-mm self-propelled artillery mount Gvozdika, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer and five Ukrainian Armed Forces field ammunition depots were hit.
The Russian Forces
have also take control of the settlement Novopokrovskoye in the DPR.
"The units of the Tsentr group of forces, as a result of active actions, have liberated the settlement Novopokrovskoye of the Donetsk People's Republic and improved the tactical position," the statement read.