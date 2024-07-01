https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/south-korean-military-says-dprk-fired-two-ballistic-missiles-1119198576.html

South Korean Military Says DPRK Fired Two Ballistic Missiles

South Korean Military Says DPRK Fired Two Ballistic Missiles

Sputnik International

On Thursday North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported that the North Korean Missile Administration had "successfully" carried out a separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads one day prior.

2024-07-01T01:46+0000

2024-07-01T01:46+0000

2024-07-01T01:46+0000

world

north korea

sea of japan

yonhap

korean central news agency (kcna)

hypersonic missiles

hypersonic weapons

missile test

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116371708_0:0:900:506_1920x0_80_0_0_80a92243504c0c5cb9bc88746433d46f.jpg

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea launched two ballistic missiles, including a short-range one, eastward Monday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported citing the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The short-range ballistic missile flew about 600 kilometers (372 miles), while another missile flew about 120 kilometers (74 miles), the report added. On Wednesday the DPRK reportedly launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. Citing a military source, Yonhap later reported Pyongyang had test-fired a hypersonic missile, but the test apparently failed since the missile only flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles). On Thursday North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported that the North Korean Missile Administration had "successfully" carried out a separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads one day prior.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/treaty-between-russia-north-korea-does-not-seek-to-create-military-alliance--moscow-1119148198.html

north korea

sea of japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dprk missile, north korea missile test, north korea hypersonic missiles, dprk missile sea of japan