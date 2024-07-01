https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/south-korean-military-says-dprk-fired-two-ballistic-missiles-1119198576.html
South Korean Military Says DPRK Fired Two Ballistic Missiles
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea launched two ballistic missiles, including a short-range one, eastward Monday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported citing the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The short-range ballistic missile flew about 600 kilometers (372 miles), while another missile flew about 120 kilometers (74 miles), the report added.
On Wednesday the DPRK reportedly launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. Citing a military source, Yonhap later reported Pyongyang had test-fired a hypersonic missile, but the test apparently failed since the missile only flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles).
On Thursday North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported that the North Korean Missile Administration had "successfully" carried out a separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads one day prior.