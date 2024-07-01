International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/south-korean-military-says-dprk-fired-two-ballistic-missiles-1119198576.html
South Korean Military Says DPRK Fired Two Ballistic Missiles
South Korean Military Says DPRK Fired Two Ballistic Missiles
Sputnik International
On Thursday North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported that the North Korean Missile Administration had "successfully" carried out a separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads one day prior.
2024-07-01T01:46+0000
2024-07-01T01:46+0000
world
north korea
sea of japan
yonhap
korean central news agency (kcna)
hypersonic missiles
hypersonic weapons
missile test
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116371708_0:0:900:506_1920x0_80_0_0_80a92243504c0c5cb9bc88746433d46f.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea launched two ballistic missiles, including a short-range one, eastward Monday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported citing the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The short-range ballistic missile flew about 600 kilometers (372 miles), while another missile flew about 120 kilometers (74 miles), the report added. On Wednesday the DPRK reportedly launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. Citing a military source, Yonhap later reported Pyongyang had test-fired a hypersonic missile, but the test apparently failed since the missile only flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles). On Thursday North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported that the North Korean Missile Administration had "successfully" carried out a separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads one day prior.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/treaty-between-russia-north-korea-does-not-seek-to-create-military-alliance--moscow-1119148198.html
north korea
sea of japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116371708_100:0:900:600_1920x0_80_0_0_72d40f1d8865280cc5a75fee557ed8af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
dprk missile, north korea missile test, north korea hypersonic missiles, dprk missile sea of japan
dprk missile, north korea missile test, north korea hypersonic missiles, dprk missile sea of japan

South Korean Military Says DPRK Fired Two Ballistic Missiles

01:46 GMT 01.07.2024
Photo from the test launch of strategic cruise missile Pulhwasal-3-31b by North Korea on 24 January.
Photo from the test launch of strategic cruise missile Pulhwasal-3-31b by North Korea on 24 January. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2024
Subscribe
On Thursday North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported that the North Korean Missile Administration had "successfully" carried out a separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads one day prior.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea launched two ballistic missiles, including a short-range one, eastward Monday, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported citing the country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The short-range ballistic missile flew about 600 kilometers (372 miles), while another missile flew about 120 kilometers (74 miles), the report added.
On Wednesday the DPRK reportedly launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. Citing a military source, Yonhap later reported Pyongyang had test-fired a hypersonic missile, but the test apparently failed since the missile only flew about 250 kilometers (155 miles).
On Thursday North Korean state-run news agency KCNA reported that the North Korean Missile Administration had "successfully" carried out a separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads one day prior.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2024
World
Treaty Between Russia, North Korea Does Not Seek to Create Military Alliance – Moscow
27 June, 04:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала