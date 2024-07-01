https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/us-justice-department-to-charge-boeing-with-criminal-fraud--report-1119198707.html
US Justice Department to Charge Boeing With Criminal Fraud – Report
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Department of Justice will indict US aerospace company Boeing on criminal fraud charges over its alleged breach of a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik.
The source said Sunday that Boeing will face one charge of defrauding the US government regarding the safety of its planes.
The Justice Department notified Boeing in May that it was subject to criminal prosecution after it determined the company had breached a 2021 agreement to avoid criminal charges for two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019. Under the agreement, Boeing paid $2.5 billion in penalties and vowed to improve its safety and compliance protocols.
But federal prosecutors recently recommended to senior Justice Department officials that Boeing be prosecuted for failing to improve the safety of its aircraft after a series of mishaps this year, including a door panel that blew off an Alaska Airlines flight
shortly after takeoff.
A Justice Department spokesperson declined to provide Sputnik with comment on this matter.
The legal team representing the families of victims of the 737 MAX aircraft crashes was notified of the decision the Justice Department reached to prosecute Boeing, but they do not believe it does enough to hold the company accountable.
"The Justice Department is preparing to offer to Boeing another sweetheart plea deal. The deal will not acknowledge, in any way, that Boeing’s crime killed 346 people. It also appears to rest on the idea that Boeing did not harm any victim. The families will strenuously object to this plea deal," the legal team said in a press release without disclosing details of the expected charge against Boeing.
The release added that the families oppose the plea deal because it does not include any company executives being prosecuted and there are also issues with the amount of the fine federal prosecutors intend to ask the court to impose.
Trouble began for the aircraft manufacturer in 2018 when a Boeing 737 MAX plane operated by Lion Air in Indonesia crashed shortly after takeoff, killing all 189 on board. The same model aircraft experienced another catastrophic failure just five months later, when all 157 people on board a flight from Ethiopia were killed under similar circumstances.
It was later revealed
the two aircraft lacked optional safety features Boeing sold to airlines at a premium, a decision that was sharply criticized.
A series of shocking whistleblower testimonies have offered troubling details about the company’s safety practices, including reports
of employee drug use and allegations that contractors use substandard parts and ignore manufacturing defects.
One former employee claimed
he was pressured to overlook hundreds of production faults in order to ensure that Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems continued to meet its quotas. Whistleblower Santiago Paredes claimed he was demoted and moved to a different part of the factory after reporting numerous concerns.
Two Boeing whistleblowers, Joshua Dean and John Barnett, suddenly died
shortly after going public with their concerns.