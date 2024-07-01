International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/zelensky-concedes-to-possibility-of-negotiations-with-russia-through-intermediaries-1119199096.html
Zelensky Concedes to Possibility of Negotiations with Russia Through Intermediaries
Zelensky Concedes to Possibility of Negotiations with Russia Through Intermediaries
Sputnik International
In March Zelensky said he opposed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposal to ​​hold a peace summit with Russian participation. 01.07.2024, Sputnik International
2024-07-01T03:45+0000
2024-07-01T03:45+0000
world
russia
ukraine
the united nations (un)
volodymyr zelensky
turkiye
black sea grain deal
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118990085_0:155:3071:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_9e7c05cb1e2094c4cb2dfa9489c496b6.jpg
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - De facto Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he sees a potential model for talks with Moscow in the format of a trilateral agreement similar to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which involves intermediaries in the form of the United Nations and Turkiye. "This model was used for the first time in the example of the grain corridor, when Ukraine negotiated not with Russia, but with the UN and Turkiye," Zelensky said in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer Sunday. Negotiations with Turkiye, which communicated with Russia, resulted in two "mirror agreements" involving Moscow, the de facto leader said. "Now this can be done with countries from different continents. For now, we only have this model," Zelensky noted. In March Zelensky said he opposed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposal to ​​hold a peace summit with Russian participation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/zelensky-has-no-one-left-to-turn-to-except-putin-1119040955.html
russia
ukraine
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118990085_188:0:2917:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9ac430cf5f4ff0dcb4b3789e413d2f76.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, the united nations (un), volodymyr zelensky, turkiye, black sea grain deal
russia, ukraine, the united nations (un), volodymyr zelensky, turkiye, black sea grain deal

Zelensky Concedes to Possibility of Negotiations with Russia Through Intermediaries

03:45 GMT 01.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / URS FLUEELER Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) looks at papers as he attends a plenary session at the Summit on peace in Ukraine, at the luxury Burgenstock resort, near Lucerne, on June 16, 2024.
 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) looks at papers as he attends a plenary session at the Summit on peace in Ukraine, at the luxury Burgenstock resort, near Lucerne, on June 16, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2024
© AFP 2023 / URS FLUEELER
Subscribe
In March Zelensky said he opposed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposal to ​​hold a peace summit with Russian participation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - De facto Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he sees a potential model for talks with Moscow in the format of a trilateral agreement similar to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which involves intermediaries in the form of the United Nations and Turkiye.
"This model was used for the first time in the example of the grain corridor, when Ukraine negotiated not with Russia, but with the UN and Turkiye," Zelensky said in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer Sunday.
Negotiations with Turkiye, which communicated with Russia, resulted in two "mirror agreements" involving Moscow, the de facto leader said.
"Now this can be done with countries from different continents. For now, we only have this model," Zelensky noted.
In March Zelensky said he opposed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposal to ​​hold a peace summit with Russian participation.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the Summit on peace in Ukraine on June 15, 2024 in Switzerland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.06.2024
Analysis
Zelensky Has No One Left to Turn to, Except Putin
21 June, 03:23 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала