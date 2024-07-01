https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/zelensky-concedes-to-possibility-of-negotiations-with-russia-through-intermediaries-1119199096.html
Zelensky Concedes to Possibility of Negotiations with Russia Through Intermediaries
Zelensky Concedes to Possibility of Negotiations with Russia Through Intermediaries
In March Zelensky said he opposed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposal to hold a peace summit with Russian participation. 01.07.2024, Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - De facto Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he sees a potential model for talks with Moscow in the format of a trilateral agreement similar to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which involves intermediaries in the form of the United Nations and Turkiye. "This model was used for the first time in the example of the grain corridor, when Ukraine negotiated not with Russia, but with the UN and Turkiye," Zelensky said in an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer Sunday. Negotiations with Turkiye, which communicated with Russia, resulted in two "mirror agreements" involving Moscow, the de facto leader said. "Now this can be done with countries from different continents. For now, we only have this model," Zelensky noted. In March Zelensky said he opposed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposal to hold a peace summit with Russian participation.
