https://sputnikglobe.com/20240621/zelensky-has-no-one-left-to-turn-to-except-putin-1119040955.html
Zelensky Has No One Left To Turn To, Except Putin
Zelensky Has No One Left To Turn To, Except Putin
Sputnik International
With no chance to win the war and his allies abandoning him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can now only turn to Russian President Vladimir Putin if he wants to get out safely.
2024-06-21T03:23+0000
2024-06-21T03:23+0000
2024-06-21T03:23+0000
analysis
volodymyr zelensky
vladimir putin
ukraine
svr
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118984778_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dbc1c577ee3f9f09283b3339bdd2199b.jpg
With an increasing number of Ukrainians turning against Volodymyr Zelensky., no chance to win the war and a so-called “international community” abandoning him, Zelensky is finding himself without allies and with no escape from the hell he created for his country.While according to the pro-Ukrainian Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) a small majority of Ukrainians still say they support Zelensky, that number is rapidly dropping, from 77% in September 2023 to just 56% in May.The poll authors, of the dystopian-named MOBILISE Project, speculated that the decrease in popularity could stem from the new mobilization law. “Zelensky’s approval rating fell throughout winter 2023/2024. This fall occurred in tandem with the introduction of new mobilization law,” it noted. It also notes that only 34% of Ukrainians said they support the mobilization law, while 52% disagreed with it.Rumors of an additional mobilization law lowering the age even more are likely to make the situation worse for Zelensky.Keep in mind that these poll results are the work of the KIIS and MOBILISE, pro-Zelensky-regime organizations. Additionally, a different poll by another pro-Ukrainian organization, the Razumkov Centre, found that 64.5% of Ukrainians stated “You have to be very careful with people” when asked if most people can be trusted. Considering respondents are living in a war-torn country under martial law and full-scale mobilization, it is reasonable to question if every respondent felt safe giving anti-regime answers to pollsters.Nevertheless, the trend is too difficult for even pro-Ukrainian sources to spin convincingly into an endorsement of Zelensky. And the SVR said that the situation is even worse within the armed forces, where they say approval of Zelensky has dropped to 17%.The United States has a long history of supporting and then abandoning allies once they are no longer useful to them. Just a partial list reveals the grim possibilities that result from accepting US arms. Osama Bin Laden, Saddam Hussein, Ngô Đình Diệm, all received US arms and all ended up dead at the hands of the US government.With his military dwindling and dissatisfied, his people turning against him, and his allies shunning him, Zelensky might want to think about what he can do to achieve peace. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out his terms to begin negotiations, while Zelensky’s NATO benefactors rejected it outright; it was an olive branch he should strongly consider grabbing.“We are ready to continue our dialogue with the Ukrainian side. And it doesn't matter where they take place – in Minsk, Istanbul or Switzerland,” Putin said at a press conference on Thursday while visiting Vietnam.“I do not think that such nihilism [by Ukraine and the West] regarding our proposals will remain forever. For sure, something will change, including our conditions, depending on the situation on the ground,” Putin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/alleged-zelensky-assassination-attempt-may-be-evidence-that-the-west-wants-him-gone--medvedev-1118022913.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240527/live-fast-die-young-west-hints-ukraine-should-mobilize-more-youth-amid-major-losses-1118652848.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240618/putin-upstages-swiss-summit-with-russian-peace-plan-as-us-german-leaders-bail-1119001613.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/10/1118984778_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_684327e23438361ffd1693f1da6568ae.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian peace plan, ukraine peace plan, what will zelensky do after the war, is the us planning to drop zelensky, will zelensky be replaced
russian peace plan, ukraine peace plan, what will zelensky do after the war, is the us planning to drop zelensky, will zelensky be replaced
Zelensky Has No One Left To Turn To, Except Putin
On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated that it suspects the US will be looking to get rid of Zelensky soon, finding that he has outlived his usefulness.
With an increasing number of Ukrainians turning against Volodymyr Zelensky., no chance to win the war and a so-called “international community” abandoning him, Zelensky is finding himself without allies and with no escape from the hell he created for his country.
While according to the pro-Ukrainian Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) a small majority of Ukrainians still say they support Zelensky, that number is rapidly dropping, from 77% in September 2023 to just 56% in May.
The poll authors, of the dystopian-named MOBILISE Project, speculated that the decrease in popularity could stem from the new mobilization law. “Zelensky’s approval rating fell throughout winter 2023/2024. This fall occurred in tandem with the introduction of new mobilization law,” it noted. It also notes that only 34% of Ukrainians said they support the mobilization law, while 52% disagreed with it.
Rumors of an additional mobilization law
lowering the age even more are likely to make the situation worse for Zelensky.
Keep in mind that these poll results are the work of the KIIS and MOBILISE, pro-Zelensky-regime organizations. Additionally, a different poll by another pro-Ukrainian organization, the Razumkov Centre, found that 64.5% of Ukrainians stated “You have to be very careful with people” when asked if most people can be trusted. Considering respondents are living in a war-torn country under martial law and full-scale mobilization, it is reasonable to question if every respondent felt safe giving anti-regime answers to pollsters.
Nevertheless, the trend is too difficult for even pro-Ukrainian sources to spin convincingly into an endorsement of Zelensky. And the SVR said that the situation is even worse within the armed forces, where they say approval of Zelensky has dropped to 17%
.
“[Ukrainians] are without electricity 80% of the day, rolling blackouts major cities… are being bombed. Infrastructure, valuable infrastructure being bombed,” explained documentarian Regis Tremblay on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour. “They've lost over 600,000, according to Douglas MacGregor and Scott Ritter, over 600,000 dead with a million wounded who cannot return to the front… This guy is a dead man walking. It's only a matter of time now before he is no longer useful to the United States and they throw him under the bus.”
The United States has a long history of supporting and then abandoning allies once they are no longer useful to them. Just a partial list reveals the grim possibilities that result from accepting US arms. Osama Bin Laden, Saddam Hussein, Ngô Đình Diệm, all received US arms and all ended up dead at the hands of the US government.
“Zelensky is no longer the president of Ukraine. His term ended and now he is an illegal president,” noted Tremblay.
With his military dwindling and dissatisfied, his people turning against him, and his allies shunning him, Zelensky might want to think about what he can do to achieve peace. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin laid out his terms to begin negotiations, while Zelensky’s NATO benefactors rejected it outright; it was an olive branch he should strongly consider grabbing.
“We are ready to continue our dialogue with the Ukrainian side. And it doesn't matter where they take place – in Minsk, Istanbul or Switzerland,” Putin said at a press conference on Thursday while visiting Vietnam.
“I do not think that such nihilism [by Ukraine and the West] regarding our proposals will remain forever. For sure, something will change, including our conditions, depending on the situation on the ground,” Putin added.