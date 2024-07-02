https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/biden-says-unlikely-trump-to-face-trial-this-year-over-january-6-after-immunity-ruling-1119213081.html

Biden Says Unlikely Trump to Face Trial This Year Over January 6 After Immunity Ruling

After the Supreme Court ruled that a President has immunity for official acts while in office, current US President Joe Biden says former President Donald Trump is unlikely to face trial for his role in the January 6 ,2021 riots.

"The public has a right to know the answer about what happened on January 6, before they are asked to vote again this year. Now, because of today's decision, that is highly, highly unlikely," Biden said on Monday. Biden decried the decried the decision, saying that it gives Presidents unlimited authority. "Today's decision almost certainly means that there are virtually no limits on what the president can do, this is a fundamentally new principle, and it's a dangerous precedent," Biden said on Monday. "Dangerous precedent because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law.""Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump could claim immunity from prosecution on election subversion charges as it relates to official acts as president, although he could still face prosecution for unofficial acts. The case has been sent back to a lower court to handle.

