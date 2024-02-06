International
US Appeals Court Rules Trump Not Immune to January 6 Prosecution - Court Document
A US federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution in his 2020 election interference case
“Today, we affirm the denial. For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution,” the ruling stated.Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung commenting on the ruling said in a statement the the 45th POTUS "respectfully disagrees with the DC Circuit’s decision and will appeal it in order to safeguard the Presidency and the Constitution." In 2021, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formed a bipartisan panel to investigate the Capitol breach. After an 18-month probe, the final report outlined the alleged role of then-President Donald Trump in what was described as "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the 2020 election, and also assigned blame over the "leadership and law enforcement failures within the US Capitol [that] left the complex vulnerable on January 6, 2021."
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A US federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution in his 2020 election interference case.
“Today, we affirm the denial. For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution,” the ruling stated.
Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung commenting on the ruling said in a statement the the 45th POTUS "respectfully disagrees with the DC Circuit’s decision and will appeal it in order to safeguard the Presidency and the Constitution."
In 2021, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formed a bipartisan panel to investigate the Capitol breach. After an 18-month probe, the final report outlined the alleged role of then-President Donald Trump in what was described as "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the 2020 election, and also assigned blame over the "leadership and law enforcement failures within the US Capitol [that] left the complex vulnerable on January 6, 2021."
