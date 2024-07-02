https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/biden-support-plunges-lower-than-vice-president-harris-opens-new-battleground-states---reports-1119227758.html
Biden Support Plunges Lower Than Vice President Harris, Opens New 'Battleground' States - Reports
US President Joe Biden's disastrous debate has resulted in plunging poll numbers according to a leaked memo, putting Virginia, New Mexico and New Hampshire in play.
The report shows that states - New Hampshire, Virginia and New Mexico - are now leaning towards former President Donald Trump. In previous recent elections, those states were considered safe for Democrats. The Democratic win streaks in Virginia and New Mexico go back to 2004, while no Republican has won New Hampshire since 1988.What is even more shocking, according to the news agency, is that Biden appeared in the polls even behind unpopular Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical one-on-one matchups with Trump.Earlier on Tuesday, US Congressman Lloyd Doggett became the first Democrat to call on Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race following his poor performance in the first debate against Donald Trump. Biden and Trump are scheduled to have a second debate on September 10 but it remains to be seen whether Biden will remain as the Democratic Party presidential candidate.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden has lost support in several US states necessary for him to be reelected in November and is polling for the first time behind Vice President Kamala Harris, the Puck reported, citing internal Democrat polling from Open Labs.
The report shows that states - New Hampshire, Virginia and New Mexico - are now leaning towards former President Donald Trump. In previous recent elections, those states were considered safe for Democrats. The Democratic win streaks in Virginia and New Mexico go back to 2004, while no Republican has won New Hampshire since 1988.
What is even more shocking, according to the news agency, is that Biden appeared in the polls even behind unpopular Vice President Kamala Harris in hypothetical one-on-one matchups with Trump.
Earlier on Tuesday, US Congressman Lloyd Doggett became the first Democrat to call on Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race following his poor performance in the first debate against Donald Trump.
Biden and Trump are scheduled to have a second debate on September 10 but it remains to be seen whether Biden will remain as the Democratic Party presidential candidate.