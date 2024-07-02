https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/first-sitting-democratic-lawmaker-urges-biden-to-drop-out-of-presidential-race-1119225836.html

First Sitting Democratic Lawmaker Urges Biden to Drop Out of Presidential Race

First Sitting Democratic Lawmaker Urges Biden to Drop Out of Presidential Race

Sputnik International

Congressman Lloyd Doggett has become the first fellow sitting Democrat to call on US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race following his poor performance in the first debate against Donald Trump.

2024-07-02T18:21+0000

2024-07-02T18:21+0000

2024-07-02T18:21+0000

americas

us

joe biden

donald trump

kamala harris

minnesota

atlanta

georgia

cbs news

cnn

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116061941_0:218:2922:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_72985d2aaec72102559ed586c28118b9.jpg

"[U]nlike Trump, President Biden's first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so," Doggett said in a statement on Tuesday. The congressman noted in his statement that Biden failed during the first debate to defend his "many accomplishments" and expose Trump’s alleged lies. In Doggett’s view, Biden is not the best hope to save democracy in the United States and thus should step down to prevent Trump from winning in November. Biden is set to meet with Democratic governors mid-week to bolster support after his dismal performance during the first presidential debate with challenger Donald Trump, CBS News reported earlier in the day.The governors held a private call organized by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for the Democratic Governors Association to discuss concerns about Biden's chances in the upcoming election and his lack of communication with them.The governors expressed a strong desire for Biden to address them directly and noted discussions about a potential call with the Biden campaign or the White House as well as the need to hear from Vice President Kamala Harris.On June 27, Biden and Trump participated in a CNN-hosted debate in Atlanta, Georgia. Biden appeared disoriented, confused and incoherent, reinforcing rather than refuting ongoing concerns about his cognitive decline at age 81. Biden's poor performance has led some Democratic politicians, donors and other supporters to call for him to step aside.However, Biden's campaign communications director Michael Tyler said that there have been no conversations about replacing Biden.Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/bidens-decision-on-campaign-depends-on-his-inner-circle-will-meet-at-camp-david---reports-1119184873.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/debate-debacle-democrats-need-to-find-new-candidate-asap--wall-street-analyst-1119163291.html

americas

minnesota

atlanta

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, donald trump, us democratic party, 2024 us presidential election, us presidential debate