Death Toll From Series of Explosions in Nigeria Rises to 32 – Vice President
Death Toll From Series of Explosions in Nigeria Rises to 32 – Vice President
Sputnik International
A series of explosions in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno has increased to 32, the country's Vice President Kashim Shettima said.
On Saturday, the Borno State Emergency Management Agency said that at least 18 people were killed and 48 others were injured in the explosions in the city of Gwoza. Suicide bombers reportedly targeted a wedding, a funeral and a hospital. The dead included children and a pregnant woman, authorities said.The vice president added that 26 people remain in the hospital.In January, a massive explosion rocked Ibadan city in Nigeria's south, killing three and injuring 77 more. However, authorities blamed that explosion on illegal mining equipment.
Death Toll From Series of Explosions in Nigeria Rises to 32 – Vice President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from a series of explosions that occurred over the weekend in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno has increased to 32, Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima said.
On Saturday, the Borno State Emergency Management Agency said that at least 18 people were killed and 48 others were injured in the explosions in the city of Gwoza. Suicide bombers reportedly targeted a wedding, a funeral and a hospital. The dead included children and a pregnant woman, authorities said.
"So far, 32 people lost their lives. Forty-two [injured] were brought from Gwoza," Shettima was quoted as saying by Nigerian newspaper The Guardian on Monday.
The vice president added that 26 people remain in the hospital.
In January, a massive explosion rocked Ibadan city in Nigeria's south, killing three and injuring 77 more. However, authorities blamed that explosion on illegal mining equipment.
