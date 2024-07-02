https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/iran-to-support-hezbollah-in-conflict-with-israel-by-all-means---supreme-leader-adviser-1119215551.html

Iran to Support Hezbollah in Conflict With Israel by All Means - Supreme Leader Adviser

Iran to Support Hezbollah in Conflict With Israel by All Means - Supreme Leader Adviser

Sputnik International

Iran and all members of the "axis of resistance" will support the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah by all means in the event of a conflict with Israel, Kamal Kharrazi, adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran, said on Tuesday.

2024-07-02T05:50+0000

2024-07-02T05:50+0000

2024-07-02T05:50+0000

world

middle east

israel

lebanon

tehran

hezbollah

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110959090_0:146:3072:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_d62da8cbd0753630aa8cd3a125c72f24.jpg

"All Lebanese people, Arab countries and members of the axis of resistance will support Lebanon against Israel... In that situation, we would have no choice, but to support Hezbollah by all means," Kharrazi said in an interview with the Financial Times, if Israel launches a full-scale offensive against Hezbollah, it could provoke a regional conflict. Tehran is not interested in a regional conflict, the official said, urging the United States to put pressure on Israel to prevent further escalation. The expansion of war is not in the interest of anyone — not Iran or the US," Kharrazi said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/dc-think-tank-israels-beirut-bomb-forces-hamas-hezbollah--iran-to-retaliate-1115976026.html

israel

lebanon

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran to support hezbollah, conflict with israel, supreme leader of iran