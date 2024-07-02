https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/iran-to-support-hezbollah-in-conflict-with-israel-by-all-means---supreme-leader-adviser-1119215551.html
Iran to Support Hezbollah in Conflict With Israel by All Means - Supreme Leader Adviser
Iran and all members of the "axis of resistance" will support the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah by all means in the event of a conflict with Israel, Kamal Kharrazi, adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran, said on Tuesday.
"All Lebanese people, Arab countries and members of the axis of resistance will support Lebanon against Israel... In that situation, we would have no choice, but to support Hezbollah by all means," Kharrazi said in an interview with the Financial Times, if Israel launches a full-scale offensive against Hezbollah, it could provoke a regional conflict. Tehran is not interested in a regional conflict, the official said, urging the United States to put pressure on Israel to prevent further escalation. The expansion of war is not in the interest of anyone — not Iran or the US," Kharrazi said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and all members of the "axis of resistance" will support the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah by all means in the event of a conflict with Israel, Kamal Kharrazi, adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran, said on Tuesday.
"All Lebanese people, Arab countries and members of the axis of resistance will support Lebanon against Israel... In that situation, we would have no choice, but to support Hezbollah by all means," Kharrazi said in an interview with the Financial Times, if Israel launches a full-scale offensive against Hezbollah
, it could provoke a regional conflict.
Tehran is not interested in a regional conflict, the official said, urging the United States to put pressure on Israel to prevent further escalation.
The expansion of war is not in the interest of anyone — not Iran or the US," Kharrazi said.