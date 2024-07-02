https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/israel-not-ruling-out-palestinian-authoritys-governance-in-post-conflict-gaza---reports-1119218403.html

Israel Not Ruling Out Palestinian Authority's Governance in Post-Conflict Gaza - Reports

Israel Not Ruling Out Palestinian Authority's Governance in Post-Conflict Gaza - Reports

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has privately been considering abandoning its opposition to the possible involvement of the Palestinian Authority in managing the Gaza Strip after the conflict between the Jewish state and Hamas ends, The Times of Israel newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing three officials familiar with the matter.

2024-07-02T09:37+0000

2024-07-02T09:37+0000

2024-07-02T09:37+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

mahmoud abbas

gaza strip

palestine

palestinian authority

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1a/1118639711_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3aa105a6f486fe10641706a2d4f115ee.jpg

Netanyahu was cited as saying that he would like to establish a "civil administration — if possible with local Palestinians and hopefully with support from countries in the region." The move comes after Netanyahu's office for months instructed security officials to exclude the Palestinian Authority from their plans for the post-conflict management of Gaza, the newspaper reported. The order significantly hampered efforts to suggest realistic proposals for Israel's post-conflict plans, which have become known as "the day after," the report said. The individuals in question are Gazans who work for the Palestinian Authority and managed civilian affairs in the Gaza Strip until Palestinian movement Hamas' takeover in 2007, the report said, adding that those persons are now being vetted by Israel. Additionally, Netanyahu's office has started to differentiate between the Palestinian Authority leadership led by President Mahmoud Abbas and "lower level" Palestinian Authority employees already engaged in existing institutions in Gaza, the report added. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. As many as 120 hostages are believed to be still held by Hamas in Gaza and 43 hostages died in captivity. More than 37,800 people have been killed and over 86,900 others have been wounded in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israel's military operations, Gaza's authorities said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240629/thousands-of-protesters-in-israel-demand-early-elections-release-of-hostages-from-gaza-1119183786.html

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu, palestinian authority, gaza strip after the conflict