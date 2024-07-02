https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/rain-or-shine-theyre-just-fine-f-35s-awaiting-upgrade-could-face-millions-in-weather-damage-1119223768.html
Rain or Shine, They're Just Fine? F-35s Awaiting Upgrade Could Face Millions in Weather Damage
Rain or Shine, They're Just Fine? F-35s Awaiting Upgrade Could Face Millions in Weather Damage
Sputnik International
Dozens of America's newest F-35 fighters could suffer millions of dollars’ worth of weather damage while waiting for a belated software and hardware upgrade, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
2024-07-02T15:00+0000
2024-07-02T15:00+0000
2024-07-02T15:00+0000
military
f-35
pentagon
texas
us
lockheed martin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101773/97/1017739774_0:228:3001:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_d645fd643ec57f87cc84a43790090082.jpg
The Pentagon will have to bear all of the potential costs of repairing weather-damaged aircraft that exceed the $100,000 per jet that manufacturer Lockheed Martin is responsible for, the report said. Lockheed Martin is planning to start delivering 75 to 110 aircraft this month, each of which costs between $82.5 million to $109 million, the report added. F-35 fighters are at an airfield in Fort Worth, Texas awaiting the TR-3 hardware and software upgrade that was supposed to be finalized in July 2023, according to the report. In late June, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics received a more than $1.5 billion US Navy contract to provide more logistics support and pilot training, for delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, according to the US Defense Department.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240430/multiple-flaws--component-failures-plague-new-lockheed-martin-made-f-35s-1118188058.html
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101773/97/1017739774_71:0:2928:2143_1920x0_80_0_0_3c55f694813dcb828399211c6c4b0187.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
f-35, f-35 program, lockheed martin, us, us military, us aircraft, costly f-35
f-35, f-35 program, lockheed martin, us, us military, us aircraft, costly f-35
Rain or Shine, They're Just Fine? F-35s Awaiting Upgrade Could Face Millions in Weather Damage
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Dozens of America's newest F-35 fighters could suffer millions of dollars’ worth of weather damage while waiting for a belated software and hardware upgrade, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
The Pentagon will have to bear all of the potential costs of repairing weather-damaged
aircraft that exceed the $100,000 per jet that manufacturer Lockheed Martin is responsible for, the report said.
Lockheed Martin is planning to start delivering 75 to 110 aircraft this month, each of which costs between $82.5 million to $109 million, the report added.
F-35 fighters
are at an airfield in Fort Worth, Texas awaiting the TR-3 hardware and software upgrade that was supposed to be finalized in July 2023, according to the report.
While the Pentagon’s F-35 program office says that none of the parked F-35s have been damaged so far, the tarmac with the aircraft may face severe summer storms with hail and winds of up to 60 miles an hour, the report said.
In late June, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics received a more than $1.5 billion US Navy contract to provide more logistics support and pilot training, for delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, according to the US Defense Department.