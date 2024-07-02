Russian Iskander Missile Strikes Location of Ukraine Aircraft, 5 Planes Destroyed - MoD
05:59 GMT 02.07.2024 (Updated: 06:17 GMT 02.07.2024)
The Russian armed forces carried out a group strike against a parking location of Ukrainian military aircraft in Myrhorod in the Poltava Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Russian armed forces carried out a group missile strike using the Iskander-M missile defense system on the parking lot of the Ukrainian military aircraft at the Myrhorod airfield. Objective control has confirmed the destruction of military aviation equipment," the statement read.
❗️The Russian forces carried out a group missile strike using the Iskander-M missile defense system at the Ukrainian parking lot at the Mirgorod airfield, Poltava region. As the result, five Su-27s were destroyed and two Su-27s were damaged, Russian Ministry of Defense said. pic.twitter.com/Xk3wlcon2L— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) July 2, 2024
As a result of the Russian strike five active Su-27 mufti-purpose fighters were destroyed and two aircraft undergoing repair were damaged, the ministry clarified.