Russian Iskander Missile Strikes Location of Ukraine Aircraft, 5 Planes Destroyed - MoD

Russian Iskander Missile Strikes Location of Ukraine Aircraft, 5 Planes Destroyed - MoD

The Russian armed forces carried out a group strike against a parking location of Ukrainian military aircraft in Myrhorod in the Poltava Region, the Russian... 02.07.2024, Sputnik International

"The Russian armed forces carried out a group missile strike using the Iskander-M missile defense system on the parking lot of the Ukrainian military aircraft at the Myrhorod airfield. Objective control has confirmed the destruction of military aviation equipment," the statement read.As a result of the Russian strike five active Su-27 mufti-purpose fighters were destroyed and two aircraft undergoing repair were damaged, the ministry clarified.

