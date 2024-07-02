International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Iskander Missile Strikes Location of Ukraine Aircraft, 5 Planes Destroyed - MoD
Russian Iskander Missile Strikes Location of Ukraine Aircraft, 5 Planes Destroyed - MoD
The Russian armed forces carried out a group strike against a parking location of Ukrainian military aircraft in Myrhorod in the Poltava Region
"The Russian armed forces carried out a group missile strike using the Iskander-M missile defense system on the parking lot of the Ukrainian military aircraft at the Myrhorod airfield. Objective control has confirmed the destruction of military aviation equipment," the statement read.As a result of the Russian strike five active Su-27 mufti-purpose fighters were destroyed and two aircraft undergoing repair were damaged, the ministry clarified.
Russian Iskander Missile Strikes Location of Ukraine Aircraft, 5 Planes Destroyed - MoD

05:59 GMT 02.07.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankIn this handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Iskander-M missile systems take part in the strategic deterrence force drills, in Russia.
The Russian armed forces carried out a group strike against a parking location of Ukrainian military aircraft in Myrhorod in the Poltava Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Russian armed forces carried out a group missile strike using the Iskander-M missile defense system on the parking lot of the Ukrainian military aircraft at the Myrhorod airfield. Objective control has confirmed the destruction of military aviation equipment," the statement read.
As a result of the Russian strike five active Su-27 mufti-purpose fighters were destroyed and two aircraft undergoing repair were damaged, the ministry clarified.
