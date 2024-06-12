https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/russias-non-strategic-nuclear-arms-drills-involve-obtaining-ammo-for-iskander-m---statement-1118913247.html

Russia's Non-Strategic Nuclear Arms Drills Involve Obtaining Ammo for Iskander-M - Statement

Formations of Russia's Leningrad Military District are practicing obtaining ammunition for the Iskander-M as part of the second stage of drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons,

On June 11, Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the second stage of drills focusing on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons by Russian and Belarusian forces commenced.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the nuclear drills should be understood in the context of recent hawkish statements by Western politicians about their "readiness" and "intention" to deploy troops in Ukraine.

