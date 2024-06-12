International
Military
Russia's Non-Strategic Nuclear Arms Drills Involve Obtaining Ammo for Iskander-M - Statement
Russia's Non-Strategic Nuclear Arms Drills Involve Obtaining Ammo for Iskander-M - Statement
Formations of Russia's Leningrad Military District are practicing obtaining ammunition for the Iskander-M as part of the second stage of drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons,
On June 11, Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the second stage of drills focusing on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons by Russian and Belarusian forces commenced.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the nuclear drills should be understood in the context of recent hawkish statements by Western politicians about their "readiness" and "intention" to deploy troops in Ukraine.
News
Russia's non-strategic nuclear forces drills with Iskander-M missile
Russia's non-strategic nuclear forces drills with Iskander-M missile
Russia's Non-Strategic Nuclear Arms Drills Involve Obtaining Ammo for Iskander-M - Statement

05:44 GMT 12.06.2024 (Updated: 05:58 GMT 12.06.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Formations of Russia's Leningrad Military District are practicing obtaining ammunition for the Iskander-M as part of the second stage of drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
On June 11, Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the second stage of drills focusing on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons by Russian and Belarusian forces commenced.
"As part of the second stage of the exercises of non-strategic nuclear forces, the personnel of the missile formation of the Leningrad Military District are practicing combat training tasks of obtaining special training ammunition for the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system, equipping launch vehicles with them and covertly advancing to the designated position area for preparations for missile launches," the ministry wrote on Telegram.
Nuclear Weapon Drills Help Russia Prepare for Possible NATO Invasion
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the nuclear drills should be understood in the context of recent hawkish statements by Western politicians about their "readiness" and "intention" to deploy troops in Ukraine.
