International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/russian-troops-discover-notebook-of-spanish-speaking-mercenary-at-ukrainian-positions-1119213220.html
Russian Troops Discover Notebook of Spanish-Speaking Mercenary at Ukrainian Positions
Russian Troops Discover Notebook of Spanish-Speaking Mercenary at Ukrainian Positions
Sputnik International
A notebook from a Spanish-Speaking mercenary was found by Russian troops in Ukrainian positions in the Luhansk People's Republic
2024-07-02T01:26+0000
2024-07-02T01:28+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
nato
mercenaries
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119195987_0:218:3072:1946_1920x0_80_0_0_098df3b7bcdae3f8e10e9666585d545a.jpg
After storming Ukraine's stronghold in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Russian military personnel found grenades made in NATO countries, Ukrainian electronic warfare devices and a notebook. In particular, the mercenary wrote down the following: Adelante - Uvpered (forward), Atras - Nazad (back), Izquierda - Zliva (left), Atacan - Napad (attack), Defienden - Zajischate (defend), Dispara - Estrliate (shoot), Vivo - Jevui (alive), Muerto - Martuei (dead). Foreign mercenaries have difficulty communicating with Ukrainian military personnel, and "there can be no talk of any coordinated actions," the soldier noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/conflict-between-foreign-mercenaries-in-kherson-ends-in-shooting---underground-network-1118788597.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1e/1119195987_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97bb6bfd07b4f041ff9aa1a1fccdf1d1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mercenaries in ukraine, spanish fighters in ukraine, volunteers in ukraine
mercenaries in ukraine, spanish fighters in ukraine, volunteers in ukraine

Russian Troops Discover Notebook of Spanish-Speaking Mercenary at Ukrainian Positions

01:26 GMT 02.07.2024 (Updated: 01:28 GMT 02.07.2024)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen prepare a Giatsint-B 152 mm howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen prepare a Giatsint-B 152 mm howitzer before firing towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
RUBIZHNE, Luhansk People’s Republic (Sputnik) - A notebook of a Spanish-speaking mercenary was found at Ukrainian positions, in which he wrote down Ukrainian words to communicate with Ukrainian servicemen, a Russian soldier told Sputnik.
After storming Ukraine's stronghold in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Russian military personnel found grenades made in NATO countries, Ukrainian electronic warfare devices and a notebook.
"The notebook belonged to a Spanish-speaking mercenary, in which he wrote down basic words with translation and transcription from Spanish into Ukrainian to communicate with Ukrainian servicemen," the soldier said.
In particular, the mercenary wrote down the following: Adelante - Uvpered (forward), Atras - Nazad (back), Izquierda - Zliva (left), Atacan - Napad (attack), Defienden - Zajischate (defend), Dispara - Estrliate (shoot), Vivo - Jevui (alive), Muerto - Martuei (dead).
Soldiers from the European Task force Takuba march during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2024
World
Conflict Between Foreign Mercenaries in Kherson Ends in Shooting - Underground Network
5 June, 16:11 GMT
Foreign mercenaries have difficulty communicating with Ukrainian military personnel, and "there can be no talk of any coordinated actions," the soldier noted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала