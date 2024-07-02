https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/russian-troops-discover-notebook-of-spanish-speaking-mercenary-at-ukrainian-positions-1119213220.html
Russian Troops Discover Notebook of Spanish-Speaking Mercenary at Ukrainian Positions
A notebook from a Spanish-Speaking mercenary was found by Russian troops in Ukrainian positions in the Luhansk People's Republic
01:26 GMT 02.07.2024 (Updated: 01:28 GMT 02.07.2024)
RUBIZHNE, Luhansk People’s Republic (Sputnik) - A notebook of a Spanish-speaking mercenary was found at Ukrainian positions, in which he wrote down Ukrainian words to communicate with Ukrainian servicemen, a Russian soldier told Sputnik.
After storming Ukraine's stronghold in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Russian military personnel found grenades made in NATO countries, Ukrainian electronic warfare devices and a notebook.
"The notebook belonged to a Spanish-speaking mercenary, in which he wrote down basic words with translation and transcription from Spanish into Ukrainian to communicate with Ukrainian servicemen," the soldier said.
In particular, the mercenary wrote down the following: Adelante - Uvpered (forward), Atras - Nazad (back), Izquierda - Zliva (left), Atacan - Napad (attack), Defienden - Zajischate (defend), Dispara - Estrliate (shoot), Vivo - Jevui (alive), Muerto - Martuei (dead).
Foreign mercenaries have difficulty communicating with Ukrainian military personnel, and "there can be no talk of any coordinated actions," the soldier noted.