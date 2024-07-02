https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/russian-troops-discover-notebook-of-spanish-speaking-mercenary-at-ukrainian-positions-1119213220.html

Russian Troops Discover Notebook of Spanish-Speaking Mercenary at Ukrainian Positions

A notebook from a Spanish-Speaking mercenary was found by Russian troops in Ukrainian positions in the Luhansk People's Republic

After storming Ukraine's stronghold in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Russian military personnel found grenades made in NATO countries, Ukrainian electronic warfare devices and a notebook. In particular, the mercenary wrote down the following: Adelante - Uvpered (forward), Atras - Nazad (back), Izquierda - Zliva (left), Atacan - Napad (attack), Defienden - Zajischate (defend), Dispara - Estrliate (shoot), Vivo - Jevui (alive), Muerto - Martuei (dead). Foreign mercenaries have difficulty communicating with Ukrainian military personnel, and "there can be no talk of any coordinated actions," the soldier noted.

