Conflict Between Foreign Mercenaries in Kherson Ends in Shooting - Underground Network

At least four people have suffered injuries after a conflict between two groups of foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine resulted in shootout in Kherson, a pro-Russian underground network told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"In Kherson there was a conflict with shooting between two groups of foreign mercenaries who were in a state of alcoholic intoxication," the network’s representative said, adding that English-speaking and French-speaking mercenaries were sitting in a cafe in the city when the conflict started. After a verbal confrontation, two groups left the cafe and the conflict escalated.
HENICHESK (Sputnik) - At least four people have suffered injuries after a conflict between two groups of foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine resulted in shootout in Kherson, a pro-Russian underground network told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"Eyewitnesses heard a series of gunshots. Four foreigners were taken from the scene by ambulance with injuries of varying degrees of severity," the network’s representative said.