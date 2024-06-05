https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/conflict-between-foreign-mercenaries-in-kherson-ends-in-shooting---underground-network-1118788597.html

Conflict Between Foreign Mercenaries in Kherson Ends in Shooting - Underground Network

Conflict Between Foreign Mercenaries in Kherson Ends in Shooting - Underground Network

Sputnik International

At least four people have suffered injuries after a conflict between two groups of foreign mercenaries fighting for Ukraine resulted in shootout in Kherson, a pro-Russian underground network told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2024-06-05T16:11+0000

2024-06-05T16:11+0000

2024-06-05T16:11+0000

world

kherson

ukraine

ukraine crisis

mercenaries

military presence

military aid

foreign military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107454899_0:0:3055:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_592a7f74a829f32b0127241b399b1c7c.jpg

"In Kherson there was a conflict with shooting between two groups of foreign mercenaries who were in a state of alcoholic intoxication," the network’s representative said, adding that English-speaking and French-speaking mercenaries were sitting in a cafe in the city when the conflict started. After a verbal confrontation, two groups left the cafe and the conflict escalated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/french-foreign-legion-possibly-racked-up-first-losses-in-ukraine---report-1118283980.html

kherson

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr