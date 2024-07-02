https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/tucker-carlson-confident-democrats-will-remove-biden-as-presidential-candidate-1119218262.html
Tucker Carlson Confident Democrats Will Remove Biden as Presidential Candidate
US journalist Tucker Carlson believes that members of the Democratic Party should and will remove President Joe Biden from the ongoing presidential race, following his poor performance at the first debate against Former US President Donald Trump.
Carlson argued against the "nonsense" opinion that only Biden himself can make the decision to drop his reelection bid, saying that "that's not how the Democratic Party works." US media reported last week that Biden will not drop out of the race for the US presidency unless his closest circle decides so. The inner circle reportedly includes his wife, his younger sister Valerie, adviser Ted Kaufman and a small group of White House advisers. on Monday, First Lady Jill Biden said that her husband had no plans to withdraw from the election. The US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10.
Tucker Carlson Confident Democrats Will Remove Biden as Presidential Candidate
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US journalist Tucker Carlson believes that members of the Democratic Party should and will remove President Joe Biden from the ongoing presidential race, following his poor performance at the first debate against Former US President Donald Trump.
Last Thursday, Biden faced off against Trump in a CNN-hosted debate in Atlanta. Biden's performance reportedly sparked concerns among Democrats and raised questions about the future of his candidacy. Despite admitting his poor performance, Biden and his campaign assured the public that they would not end the reelection bid.
"Biden is done. Bet on it. Too many prominent Democrats have suggested he’s brain damaged. They can't walk that back. They have to remove him, and they will. The only question is when. If they're smart, they'll do it immediately," he wrote on X.
Carlson argued against the "nonsense" opinion that only Biden himself can make the decision to drop his reelection bid, saying that "that's not how the Democratic Party works."
"At this point Trump is not just the Republican candidate, but effectively the presumptive president," he added.
US media reported last week that Biden will not drop out of the race for the US presidency
unless his closest circle decides so. The inner circle reportedly includes his wife, his younger sister Valerie, adviser Ted Kaufman and a small group of White House advisers. on Monday, First Lady Jill Biden said that her husband had no plans to withdraw from the election.
The US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees. Trump and Biden are set to debate again on September 10.