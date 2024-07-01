https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/resignation-pending-biden-may-step-down-after-debate-disaster-in-two-weeks-time-1119211361.html

Resignation Pending? Biden May Step Down After Debate Disaster in Two Weeks' Time

Biden may yet be persuaded to step down within the next two weeks following his catastrophic performance in the debate with Donald Trump but the decision will have to be his own, Earl Rasmussen said on Monday.

"I think we will see something in the next two weeks," Rasmussen said. "But, it needs to be the president’s choice and he needs to choose to step away from the campaign. Biden can be very stubborn quite often and argumentative." Biden's performance in the 90-minute-long debate broadcast from the CNN studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday night was so poor and he appeared so disconnected that even prominent Democratic strategists admitted afterwards that they were appalled by it. Since then, leading corporate media outlets have carried stories suggesting Biden will step down soon and exploring who may eventually succeed him. However, the long and cumbersome US selection and nomination process for the two major national parties has already locked the president into place for his party's re-nomination. Rasmussen noted Biden already has the primary votes needed for the nomination but that he needs to decide to step down and withdraw. Otherwise, Biden could delay and go through the convention, accept the nomination then withdraw, where he or the vice presidential nominee would then go forward through the election, he said. Democratic Party Thrown Into Chaos, PanicRasmussen said the Democratic Party leadership has been thrown into confusion and even panic by Biden’s poor debate performance, and would face the dilemma to choose as his putative successor risked alienating key elements of support. "Any of these cases is not good," he said. The Democrat Party leaders would probably seek to replace Harris with another candidate for the November election, even if she had temporarily succeeded Biden into the Oval Office before then, he said. "That is a touchy subject and complicates the situation, especially if Biden withdraws later versus earlier, or if not at all. I believe that they will try to ease someone else into the position," Rasmussen said. "Ideally this should be done at the convention." Other candidates would also be in the running if the August convention decided to bypass Harris as well as Biden, he said. "I think Newsom and Whitmer will be leading the pack but other contenders include: Harris, [Secretary of Transportation Pete] Buttigieg, [Senator Amy] Klobuchar, [former Senator Mary] Landrieu and [Illinois Governor Jay] Pritzker. I would tend toward a woman, swing state and from the Midwest," Rasmussen said. Whatever the choice, the Democratic convention in Chicago in August would make some unprecedented decisions and choices for the first time in nearly 100 years, he remarked, adding that regardless of who is picked, the outcome of the November election was still far from certain.First lady Jill Biden pledged on Monday that the president would stay in the White House and fully contest the election campaign.

