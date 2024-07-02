https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/ukraine-de-facto-in-default-due-to-commercial-debt-of-20bln---lawmaker-1119220757.html

Ukraine De Facto in Default Due to Commercial Debt of $20Bln - Lawmaker

Ukraine De Facto in Default Due to Commercial Debt of $20Bln - Lawmaker

Sputnik International

Ukraine has de facto gone into default due to a commercial debt of $20 billion, but it has not yet been declared de jure, Ukrainian lawmaker Nina Yuzhanina said on Tuesday.

2024-07-02T11:37+0000

2024-07-02T11:37+0000

2024-07-02T11:37+0000

world

ukraine

debt

debt

economy

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118796584_0:25:3072:1752_1920x0_80_0_0_1d8dcf1614e31392cf4f64325b6b9609.jpg

"We have a problem with commercial debt, which amounts to no less than $20 billion ... we already have a default - de facto, we have it, but de jure we do not," Yuzhanina told the Novyny Live broadcaster. The Ukrainian parliament may announce a possible tax increase to test the reaction of Ukrainian citizens, she said, adding that the decision is also being considered in the presidential office, but the Ukrainian authorities have not yet decided to make the issue public due to concerns over negative consequences. On Monday, The Economist reported that Ukraine could declare a default as early as in August if the authorities fail to reach an agreement with creditors on debt restructuring, with the deal now appearing unlikely.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/ukraine-faces-potential-default-in-august-amid-stalled-debt-negotiations-1119205686.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

commercial debt, ukraine has de facto gone into default, debt of $20bln