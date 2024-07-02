https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/us-latino-vote-no-longer-monolithic-democrat-up-for-grabs-in-election---rights-group-1119227055.html
The Latino vote in the United States is no longer monolithic Democrat and will be up for grabs in the upcoming presidential election.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Latino vote in the United States is no longer monolithic Democrat and will be up for grabs in the upcoming presidential election, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) National President Domingo Garcia told Sputnik.
"I think the Latino vote is up for grabs and is not as monolithic Democrat as it used to be," Garcia said.
Latino voters and other minority groups played a key role in President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election.
Garcia said he expects a majority of Latino voters will still support Biden in the battleground states, but he's noticed a shift towards former President Donald Trump. "Trump has made some inroads, especially with Latino men in states like Arizona and Nevada that Biden won four years ago," Garcia said.
The most outstanding issue Latino voters are struggling with leading up to the November vote is high inflation.
"People are finding it hard to pay for groceries, gasoline and bills on a month to month basis, so I think that's the number one issue, getting the economy and wages up," Garcia said.
Illegal immigration on the US southern border has had an impact on Latino communities in the United States and can be expected to play a key role in swaying some Latino votes in this year's presidential election, Garcia added.
In June, advocacy group Voto Latino released a poll that found that Biden leads Trump 59% to 39% among Latino voters in swing states, but Biden’s support falls to 47% and Trump’s to 34% when third party candidates are included.
This is short of the amount of support Biden received from the Latino community in the 2020 election, according to the group.