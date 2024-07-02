https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/us-latino-vote-no-longer-monolithic-democrat-up-for-grabs-in-election---rights-group-1119227055.html

US Latino Vote No Longer Monolithic Democrat, Up for Grabs in Election - Rights Group

The Latino vote in the United States is no longer monolithic Democrat and will be up for grabs in the upcoming presidential election.

"I think the Latino vote is up for grabs and is not as monolithic Democrat as it used to be," Garcia said. Latino voters and other minority groups played a key role in President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election. Garcia said he expects a majority of Latino voters will still support Biden in the battleground states, but he's noticed a shift towards former President Donald Trump. "Trump has made some inroads, especially with Latino men in states like Arizona and Nevada that Biden won four years ago," Garcia said. The most outstanding issue Latino voters are struggling with leading up to the November vote is high inflation. Illegal immigration on the US southern border has had an impact on Latino communities in the United States and can be expected to play a key role in swaying some Latino votes in this year's presidential election, Garcia added.

