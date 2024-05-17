https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/most-us-voters-believe-random-group-of-people-would-govern-better-than-congress---poll-1118506614.html
Most US Voters Believe Random Group of People Would Govern Better Than Congress - Poll
Most US Voters Believe Random Group of People Would Govern Better Than Congress - Poll
Sputnik International
A majority of likely voters in the United States believe that a randomly selected group of people would govern the country better than the current US Congress, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll published Friday.
2024-05-17T18:19+0000
2024-05-17T18:19+0000
2024-05-17T18:19+0000
americas
us
us congress
presidential election
2024 us presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118506345_0:0:3202:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_a0b1aa9609b667af6c4536724d225674.jpg
Most voters, 54%, believe that a group of people randomly selected from a phone book would better address the country’s problems than current lawmakers, the poll report said. The figure is the highest ever recorded in response to the survey question, topping the previous high of 52% in July 2014, the poll report said. The figure is up five percentage points from December 2022, the poll report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/more-than-40-of-us-voters-believe-second-civil-war-likely-in-next-five-years---poll-1118230412.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118506345_325:0:3056:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a9855c47d104dd43f89a1a498a747c1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us polls, us public opinion on congress, us politicians approval raitings, distrust inamerican establishment
us polls, us public opinion on congress, us politicians approval raitings, distrust inamerican establishment
Most US Voters Believe Random Group of People Would Govern Better Than Congress - Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of likely voters in the United States believe that a randomly selected group of people would govern the country better than the current US Congress, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll published Friday.
Most voters, 54%
, believe that a group of people randomly selected from a phone book would better address the country’s problems than current lawmakers
, the poll report said.
The figure is the highest ever recorded in response to the survey question, topping the previous high of 52%
in July 2014, the poll report said. The figure is up five percentage points from December 2022, the poll report added
.
The poll surveyed 1,087 likely US voters from May 7-9. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus-or-minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level.