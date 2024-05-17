International
Blast Strikes Military Academy in St. Petersburg
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240517/most-us-voters-believe-random-group-of-people-would-govern-better-than-congress---poll-1118506614.html
Most US Voters Believe Random Group of People Would Govern Better Than Congress - Poll
Most US Voters Believe Random Group of People Would Govern Better Than Congress - Poll
Sputnik International
A majority of likely voters in the United States believe that a randomly selected group of people would govern the country better than the current US Congress, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll published Friday.
2024-05-17T18:19+0000
2024-05-17T18:19+0000
americas
us
us congress
presidential election
2024 us presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118506345_0:0:3202:1802_1920x0_80_0_0_a0b1aa9609b667af6c4536724d225674.jpg
Most voters, 54%, believe that a group of people randomly selected from a phone book would better address the country’s problems than current lawmakers, the poll report said. The figure is the highest ever recorded in response to the survey question, topping the previous high of 52% in July 2014, the poll report said. The figure is up five percentage points from December 2022, the poll report added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/more-than-40-of-us-voters-believe-second-civil-war-likely-in-next-five-years---poll-1118230412.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118506345_325:0:3056:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6a9855c47d104dd43f89a1a498a747c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us polls, us public opinion on congress, us politicians approval raitings, distrust inamerican establishment
us polls, us public opinion on congress, us politicians approval raitings, distrust inamerican establishment

Most US Voters Believe Random Group of People Would Govern Better Than Congress - Poll

18:19 GMT 17.05.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankSupporters of US President Donald Trump storm the Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results
Supporters of US President Donald Trump storm the Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of likely voters in the United States believe that a randomly selected group of people would govern the country better than the current US Congress, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll published Friday.
Most voters, 54%, believe that a group of people randomly selected from a phone book would better address the country’s problems than current lawmakers, the poll report said.
The figure is the highest ever recorded in response to the survey question, topping the previous high of 52% in July 2014, the poll report said. The figure is up five percentage points from December 2022, the poll report added.
Акция протеста после выборов в Портленде - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2024
Americas
More Than 40% of US Voters Believe Second Civil War ‘Likely’ in Next Five Years - Poll
2 May, 17:14 GMT

The poll surveyed 1,087 likely US voters from May 7-9. The poll maintains a margin of error of plus-or-minus three percentage points with a 95% confidence level.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала