Most US Voters Believe Random Group of People Would Govern Better Than Congress - Poll

A majority of likely voters in the United States believe that a randomly selected group of people would govern the country better than the current US Congress, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll published Friday.

Most voters, 54%, believe that a group of people randomly selected from a phone book would better address the country’s problems than current lawmakers, the poll report said. The figure is the highest ever recorded in response to the survey question, topping the previous high of 52% in July 2014, the poll report said. The figure is up five percentage points from December 2022, the poll report added.

