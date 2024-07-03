International
Allies of VP Harris Plan for Scenario If Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race - Reports
Allies of VP Harris Plan for Scenario If Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race - Reports
Allies of US Veep Kamala Harris are privately planning scenarios in the event that President Biden drops out of the upcoming presidential race, CNBC reported.
According to the report, allies of the Vice President are quietly discussing what a Harris candidacy would look like should Joe Biden drop out of the presidential election, the report said. These discussions, allegedly through phone calls and texts, are taking place among people who raised money for Harris during her attempted 2020 Democratic primary campaign and are focused on whether or not the Vice President would retain Biden-Harris campaign resources, which are currently managed by Biden's team, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.Biden's campaign, which began in June with over $91 million and raised nearly $150 million by early July, is expected to have most of its funds inherited by Harris, the report said, quoting campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez. The report added that Harris' allies are discussing the Vice President's need to start meeting with some of the Democratic Party's largest donors if Biden drops out of the race.Earlier on Wednesday, the New York Times reported that Biden told a key ally he may drop out of the 2024 US presidential election after a dismal debate performance against Republican challenger Donald Trump. The White House has denied the claim.
19:10 GMT 03.07.2024
Vice President Kamala Harris
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Allies of US Vice President Kamala Harris are privately planning scenarios in the event that President Biden drops out of the upcoming presidential race amid rumors that his candidacy isn't salvageable, CNBC reported on Wednesday.
According to the report, allies of the Vice President are quietly discussing what a Harris candidacy would look like should Joe Biden drop out of the presidential election, the report said.
These discussions, allegedly through phone calls and texts, are taking place among people who raised money for Harris during her attempted 2020 Democratic primary campaign and are focused on whether or not the Vice President would retain Biden-Harris campaign resources, which are currently managed by Biden's team, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Biden's campaign, which began in June with over $91 million and raised nearly $150 million by early July, is expected to have most of its funds inherited by Harris, the report said, quoting campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.
The report added that Harris' allies are discussing the Vice President's need to start meeting with some of the Democratic Party's largest donors if Biden drops out of the race.
Earlier on Wednesday, the New York Times reported that Biden told a key ally he may drop out of the 2024 US presidential election after a dismal debate performance against Republican challenger Donald Trump. The White House has denied the claim.
