Democrats Increasingly Want Biden to Step Aside as Presidential Candidate - Reports
Democrats Increasingly Want Biden to Step Aside as Presidential Candidate - Reports
Sputnik International
More and more high-ranking Democrats are calling on US President Joe Biden to step down as the party's candidate for the November presidential election in the wake of the debate with former president and rival Republican candidate Donald Trump, CNN reported on Wednesday.
According to the broadcaster, which has talked with over a dozen current and former Democratic officials, there has been hope that Biden would make the decision voluntarily and that his family would convince him to remove himself from the race. As one House member told the broadcaster on condition of anonymity, there is a large and growing group of Democratic congresspeople who are concerned about Biden's candidacy and his ability to win. While the group is willing to give Biden space to make his won decision to step down, it will become more vocal if he does not. Meanwhile, some of the leading figures in the party, including at least one high-placed Biden administration official, have started talking about replacing Biden with a new candidate, CNN reported. Last week, Biden debated Trump at a CNN-hosted event in Atlanta. Biden's performance reportedly sparked talks among Democrats about replacing him as the presidential nominee. The president is scheduled to have have a meeting with Democratic governors on Wednesday evening amid reports of concerns about his health.
Democrats Increasingly Want Biden to Step Aside as Presidential Candidate - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More and more high-ranking Democrats are calling on US President Joe Biden to step down as the party's candidate for the November presidential election in the wake of the debate with former president and rival Republican candidate Donald Trump, CNN reported on Wednesday.
According to the broadcaster, which has talked with over a dozen current and former Democratic officials, there has been hope that Biden would make the decision voluntarily and that his family would convince him to remove himself from the race.
As one House member told the broadcaster on condition of anonymity, there is a large and growing group of Democratic congresspeople who are concerned about Biden's candidacy and his ability to win. While the group is willing to give Biden space to make his won decision to step down, it will become more vocal if he does not.
Meanwhile, some of the leading figures in the party, including at least one high-placed Biden administration official, have started talking about replacing Biden with a new candidate, CNN reported.
Last week, Biden debated Trump at a CNN-hosted event in Atlanta. Biden’s performance reportedly sparked talks among Democrats about replacing him as the presidential nominee.
The president is scheduled to have have a meeting with Democratic governors on Wednesday evening amid reports of concerns about his health.
