According to recent reports, Ukraine will be told that they are still "too corrupt" to join the NATO military alliance at the next summit.

At the summit, which is scheduled to take place in the capital of the United States from July 9-11, NATO allies will request "additional steps" from Kiev to address corruption before membership talks, the newspaper reported on Wednesday. This position will be set out in writing in the NATO communique, which will be signed at the summit on July 9, the official told the newspaper. In late September 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was applying for fast-track NATO membership. According to reports citing US and European sources familiar with the matter, the US and its allies have yet to reach a consensus on how strongly they are going to commit to Ukraine's NATO membership during the summit. Earlier in June, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would immediately cease fire and begin negotiations with Ukraine after Kiev withdraws troops from the regions incorporated into Russia in 2022 and officially abandons plans to join NATO.

