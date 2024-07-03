https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/russia-to-seek-reactions-from-intl-organizations-after-enerhodar-drone-attack-1119234992.html
Russia to Seek Reactions From Int’l Organizations After Enerhodar Drone Attack
Russia to Seek Reactions From Int’l Organizations After Enerhodar Drone Attack
Sputnik International
Russia will seek reactions from international organizations to Ukraine’s drone attack targeting Energodar, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2024-07-03T18:46+0000
2024-07-03T18:46+0000
2024-07-03T18:46+0000
world
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye
maria zakharova
rosatom
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107889/97/1078899752_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1d6e2729d9c57bbd698a92f2a19fe89a.jpg
Earlier in the day, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said that eight staffers of the the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's (ZNPP) were injured in the attack on an electrical substation Raduga in Energodar. The attack on Energodar is aimed at destabilization and "creating threats to the ZNPP security," Zakharova added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/ukrainian-drone-attack-on-energodar-disrupts-zaporozhye-nuclear-plants-facilities-1119232903.html
russia
ukraine
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107889/97/1078899752_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29de4a1cac38c41d327ed8d8c603c72c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine’s drone attack targeting energodar, foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, energodar drone attack, zaporozhye nuclear power plant
ukraine’s drone attack targeting energodar, foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, energodar drone attack, zaporozhye nuclear power plant
Russia to Seek Reactions From Int’l Organizations After Enerhodar Drone Attack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will seek reactions from international organizations to Ukraine’s drone attack targeting Energodar, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said that eight staffers of the the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's (ZNPP) were injured in the attack on an electrical substation Raduga in Energodar.
"We will seek a proper assessment of these criminal acts on the part of international organizations," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry’s website.
The attack on Energodar is aimed at destabilization and "creating threats to the ZNPP security
," Zakharova added.