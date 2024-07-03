https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/russia-to-seek-reactions-from-intl-organizations-after-enerhodar-drone-attack-1119234992.html

Russia to Seek Reactions From Int’l Organizations After Enerhodar Drone Attack

Russia to Seek Reactions From Int’l Organizations After Enerhodar Drone Attack

Sputnik International

Russia will seek reactions from international organizations to Ukraine’s drone attack targeting Energodar, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2024-07-03T18:46+0000

2024-07-03T18:46+0000

2024-07-03T18:46+0000

world

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye

maria zakharova

rosatom

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

ukrainian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107889/97/1078899752_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1d6e2729d9c57bbd698a92f2a19fe89a.jpg

Earlier in the day, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said that eight staffers of the the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's (ZNPP) were injured in the attack on an electrical substation Raduga in Energodar. The attack on Energodar is aimed at destabilization and "creating threats to the ZNPP security," Zakharova added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/ukrainian-drone-attack-on-energodar-disrupts-zaporozhye-nuclear-plants-facilities-1119232903.html

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine’s drone attack targeting energodar, foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova, energodar drone attack, zaporozhye nuclear power plant