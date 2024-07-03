International
Russia to Seek Reactions From Int'l Organizations After Enerhodar Drone Attack
Russia will seek reactions from international organizations to Ukraine’s drone attack targeting Energodar, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said that eight staffers of the the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's (ZNPP) were injured in the attack on an electrical substation Raduga in Energodar. The attack on Energodar is aimed at destabilization and "creating threats to the ZNPP security," Zakharova added.
Russia to Seek Reactions From Int’l Organizations After Enerhodar Drone Attack

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will seek reactions from international organizations to Ukraine’s drone attack targeting Energodar, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said that eight staffers of the the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's (ZNPP) were injured in the attack on an electrical substation Raduga in Energodar.
"We will seek a proper assessment of these criminal acts on the part of international organizations," Zakharova said in a statement, published by the ministry’s website.
The attack on Energodar is aimed at destabilization and "creating threats to the ZNPP security," Zakharova added.
Russia
Ukrainian Drone Attack on Energodar Disrupts Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant's Facilities
12:16 GMT
