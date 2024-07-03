https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/ukrainian-drone-attack-on-energodar-disrupts-zaporozhye-nuclear-plants-facilities-1119232903.html

Ukrainian Drone Attack on Energodar Disrupts Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant's Facilities

Ukrainian Drone Attack on Energodar Disrupts Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant's Facilities

Sputnik International

Three drone strikes hit the Raduga substation, which is part of the infrastructure of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, eight people were injured, they are receiving the necessary assistance, said Rosatom head Alexei Likhachev.

2024-07-03T12:16+0000

2024-07-03T12:16+0000

2024-07-03T12:39+0000

russia

ukraine

zaporozhye

moscow

alexei likhachev

rosatom

zaporozhye npp

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/16/1119067463_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b75c93d033193c14d9cfe56cadf59976.jpg

"At 10:30, 10:37 and 10:47 Moscow time there were three drone strikes on the substation in Energodar, the substation Raduga, which supplies both the city itself and is part of the energy infrastructure of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," Likhachev told reporters. He added that the time for the strikes "was chosen maliciously, it was at that time that a team of our guys was working".The condition of one of the injured employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant after a strike by the Ukrainian armed forces on a substation in Energodar is assessed as moderately serious, while the others are in mildly serious condition, the plant's press service said. An attack by Ukrainian drones on the Raduga substation in Energodar has disrupted the normal functioning of the plant's facilities, the plant's press service added."As a result of the attack, the regular power supply scheme of the city was disrupted, as well as the regular functioning of the station's facilities, such as the transportation shop, printing house, administration of logistics and supplies, which were left without power supply," the plant's press service said on Telegram.The press service added that nuclear safety measures were being "implemented in full."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240522/ukrainian-drone-attacks-territory-of-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1118586129.html

ukraine

zaporozhye

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

drone strikes, zaporozhye nuclear power plant, people were injured