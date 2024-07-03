https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/ukrainian-military-runs-over-own-troops-with-trucks-during-panicked-evac---prisoner-of-war-1119228755.html

Ukrainian Military Runs Over Own Troops With Trucks During Panicked Evac - Prisoner of War

Ukrainian Military Runs Over Own Troops With Trucks During Panicked Evac - Prisoner of War

According to an Ukrainian Prisoner of War, soldiers were run over by a fleeing armored vehicle.

The Ukrainian prisoner of war said the incident occurred as Russian troops occupied the second level of a building where his unit was located, and fighters of the Kraken national battalion, who were supposed to cover his unit, withdrew from the battle. Gridnev, as the unit's commander, requested reinforcements, but Russian troops hit them on their approach with drones, and an evacuation vehicle was called in after it happened. Gridnev added that the MT-LB was radioed to have been carrying severely wounded soldiers and a lot of killed troops. He then realized that nobody was going to evacuate them, and the unit decided to surrender.

