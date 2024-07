https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/ukraines-kraken-battalion-leaves-positions-in-chasov-yar-before-regular-units-arrive-1119216751.html

Ukraine’s Kraken Battalion Leaves Positions in Chasov Yar Before Regular Units Arrive

Ukraine’s Kraken Battalion Leaves Positions in Chasov Yar Before Regular Units Arrive

Ukrainian national battalion Kraken fled from its positions in Chasov Yar before regular units of the Ukrainian armed forces arrived, a Ukrainian prisoner of war told Sputnik.

"They promised that we would be covered by Kraken, but when we arrived, the command already knew that there was no one there, they abandoned us. When we arrived, their last car left, and we were left alone," the prisoner said.The prisoner noted that Kraken militants, who were deployed on the second line in Chasov Yar, were supposed to cover regular units. Kraken militants left their positions after Russian military personnel took control of a couple of buildings, the prisoner adder.

