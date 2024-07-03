https://sputnikglobe.com/20240703/ukrainian-militarys-call-signs-found-in-foreign-mercenarys-notebook-1119228885.html
Ukrainian Military's Call Signs Found in Foreign Mercenary's Notebook
Ukrainian Military's Call Signs Found in Foreign Mercenary's Notebook
Sputnik International
RUBEZHNOYE, Lugansk People’s Republic (Sputnik) - Call signs of the Ukrainian military used for radio communications have been found in a notebook of a... 03.07.2024, Sputnik International
2024-07-03T01:59+0000
2024-07-03T01:59+0000
2024-07-03T01:59+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
lugansk people’s republic
russia
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106121/64/1061216407_0:137:4000:2387_1920x0_80_0_0_50981e25695529dd626ba394430aa324.jpg
The Russian military has found the notebook after an assault on a Ukrainian stronghold in the Krasnyi Lyman direction. Call signs of various branches of the military and combat units, some in Spanish and some in English, have been written on one of the pages of the notebook. In particular, the notebook records have the following call signs: Infantería (infantry) - Vodka, Aviación (aviation) - Soda, Artillería (artillery) - Fanta, Dron (drone) - Pizza, Sniper - Juice, Machine gun - Coffee, AGS (AGL, an automatic grenade launcher) - Pasta, Artilleria pesada (heavy artillery) - Cola. A Russian soldier told the correspondent earlier that the notebook belonged to a Spanish-speaking mercenary, in which he wrote down basic words to communicate with the Ukrainian personnel. He added that foreign mercenaries have difficulty communicating with Ukrainian military personnel, and "there can be no talk of any coordinated actions."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/russian-troops-discover-notebook-of-spanish-speaking-mercenary-at-ukrainian-positions-1119213220.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106121/64/1061216407_318:0:3682:2523_1920x0_80_0_0_948c4f863f518766d57f33c846abf15a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, lugansk people’s republic, russia, sputnik
ukraine, lugansk people’s republic, russia, sputnik
Ukrainian Military's Call Signs Found in Foreign Mercenary's Notebook
RUBEZHNOYE, Lugansk People’s Republic (Sputnik) - Call signs of the Ukrainian military used for radio communications have been found in a notebook of a Spanish-speaking mercenary at the positions of the Ukrainian armed forces, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The Russian military has found the notebook after an assault on a Ukrainian stronghold in the Krasnyi Lyman direction. Call signs of various branches of the military and combat units, some in Spanish and some in English, have been written on one of the pages of the notebook.
In particular, the notebook records have the following call signs: Infantería (infantry) - Vodka, Aviación (aviation) - Soda, Artillería (artillery) - Fanta, Dron (drone) - Pizza, Sniper - Juice, Machine gun - Coffee, AGS (AGL, an automatic grenade launcher) - Pasta, Artilleria pesada (heavy artillery) - Cola.
A Russian soldier told the correspondent earlier that the notebook belonged to a Spanish-speaking mercenary, in which he wrote down basic words to communicate with the Ukrainian personnel. He added that foreign mercenaries have difficulty communicating with Ukrainian military personnel, and "there can be no talk of any coordinated actions."