Ukrainian Soldier Shot by Fellow Soldier From Behind Survived, Surrendered

Ukrainian Soldier Shot by Fellow Soldier From Behind Survived, Surrendered

Ukrainian conscript and POW Oleksiy Davydenko told Sputnik that he was shot from behind by a fellow Ukrainian soldier. After two surgeries in Russia, he managed to survive.

Davydenko said their positions were being assaulted, and he ran out to repel the attack, but then one of his fellow soldiers decided to shoot him and another soldier. He added that the shooter tried to escape. Davydenko added that he surrendered after the incident. In captivity, he underwent two surgeries to fix the leg injury he suffered from the gunshot wounds.

