Ukrainian Soldier Shot by Fellow Soldier From Behind Survived, Surrendered
Ukrainian conscript and POW Oleksiy Davydenko told Sputnik that he was shot from behind by a fellow Ukrainian soldier. After two surgeries in Russia, he managed to survive.
Davydenko said their positions were being assaulted, and he ran out to repel the attack, but then one of his fellow soldiers decided to shoot him and another soldier. He added that the shooter tried to escape. Davydenko added that he surrendered after the incident. In captivity, he underwent two surgeries to fix the leg injury he suffered from the gunshot wounds.
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian soldier tried to shoot two of his fellow soldiers from behind during a gunbattle, Oleksiy Davydenko, a conscript who was mobilized in the Kiev region, captured and managed to recover after two surgeries in Russia after being wounded in the incident, told Sputnik.
Davydenko said their positions were being assaulted, and he ran out to repel the attack, but then one of his fellow soldiers decided to shoot him and another soldier.
"I only heard a [gun] burst from behind, and the two of us collapsed. The one who fired, he ran out, he was one of ours ... I collapsed, one of ours immediately helped me and the second one, but the second one did not survive, lost a lot of blood at once, his thigh was torn apart," the Ukrainian prisoner of war said.
He added that the shooter tried to escape.
"He ran out into a street, and the guys there said that he was hit by either an FPV [first-person view drone] or something else, did not run far away," the prisoner of war said.
Davydenko added that he surrendered after the incident. In captivity, he underwent two surgeries to fix the leg injury he suffered from the gunshot wounds.