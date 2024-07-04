https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/day-two-of-astana-hosted-sco-summit-gets-underway-1119239103.html
Day Two of Astana-Hosted SCO Summit Gets Underway
Sputnik goes live as the heads of SCO member states attend the organization's summit in Astana.
05:29 GMT 04.07.2024 (Updated: 05:31 GMT 04.07.2024)
Astana is hosting the SCO summit on July 3-4 under the theme "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue - the Pursuit of Sustainable Peace and Development."
Sputnik comes to you live as the leaders of SCO member states attend the organization's summit in Kazakhstan's capital.
The attendees of the event are anticipated to engage in discussions regarding the outcomes of the SCO's initiatives for the period of 2023-2024, as well as address matters related to enhancing collaboration in the domain of politics, security, the economy, and the humanitarian sphere.
Following the summit in Kazakhstan, the chairmanship will be transferred to China for the term of 2024-2025.
The SCO summit
is currently being held in Astana on July 3-4. This event is being attended by the heads of state and government from various countries including Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, the UAE, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan. Additionally, SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres are also in attendance at the summit.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization brings together 9 member states, 14 dialogue partners and 3 observer states.
Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to find out more!