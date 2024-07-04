LIVE UPDATES: Belarus Officially Joins SCO as 10th Member State

Subscribe
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit takes place in Astana from July 3-4 under the slogan "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue - the Pursuit of Sustainable Peace and Development."
The SCO consists of India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Belarus and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan and Mongolia are observer states; Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Sri Lanka are dialogue partners.
Following the summit in Kazakhstan, the chairmanship will be transferred to China for the term of 2024-2025.
08:11 GMT 04.07.2024
Russia Supports Idea of Resuming Work of SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group - Putin
Moscow supports the idea of resuming the work of the the Shanghai Cooperation Organization-Afghanistan contact group and believes that this will help to further normalize the situation in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"We consider it right that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has traditionally been closely involved in the problems of Afghanistan. We support the idea of resuming the activities of the SCO-Afghanistan contact group. We think this will contribute to the further normalization of the situation in this country," Putin said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of SCO member states in Astana.
08:00 GMT 04.07.2024
Putin Thanks SCO Members for Their Proposals on Settlement of Conflict in Ukraine, Declares Moscow's Readiness to Take Them Into Account
07:54 GMT 04.07.2024
SCO Leaders Sign Final Astana Summit Declaration
07:48 GMT 04.07.2024
Putin Welcomes Belarus' Official Accession to SCO as Full Member of Organization
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the official accession of Belarus to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a full member of the association.
"I would like to welcome all of you and, of course, President of Belarus Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko in connection with the completion of the procedure for the admission of the Republic of Belarus to official members of the SCO," Putin said at the SCO summit.
07:48 GMT 04.07.2024
Putin Says Close Economic Ties in SCO Bring Obvious Dividends to All Participants
Close economic ties in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) bring obvious dividends to all participants, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Close economic ties bring obvious dividends to all participants. The facts speak for themselves. Thus, the average GDP growth of the member countries of our organization last year amounted to more than 5%, industrial production to 4.5%, while the inflation rate is only 2.4%. At the same time, Russia's trade with the SCO states has increased by a quarter," Putin said during a speech at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the organization.
The draft decision on the development of the SCO strategy until 2035 outlines prospects for further deepening cooperation not only in politics and security, but also in the economy, energy, agriculture, high technologies and innovations, Putin said.
07:34 GMT 04.07.2024
Putin Calls Maintaining Security One of SCO's Main Tasks
The security of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) remains a priority in the organization's work, and the SCO regional anti-terrorist structure will be transformed to fulfill this task, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Of course, one of the priorities in the SCO's activities has been and remains the maintenance of the security of state participants along the perimeter of the external borders. This is exactly what the decisions taken today on the transformation of the SCO regional anti-terrorist structure into a universal center that will respond to the full range of security threats, as well as on the establishment of an anti-drug center in Dushanbe," Putin said at a meeting of the Council of heads of SCO member states in Astana.
The fight against separatism and extremism in the SCO space will also be facilitated by the program of cooperation in this area approved during the organization's summit in Kazakhstan, Putin said.
07:16 GMT 04.07.2024
Russia Puts Premium on Partnership Cooperation Within SCO – Putin
Russia puts a premium on partnership cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as the cooperation there is developing based on the principles of equality and consideration of interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Russia puts a premium to the partnership cooperation within the SCO. We are pleased to note that this cooperation continues to develop steadily on the principles of equality, consideration of each other's interests, respect for cultural and civilization diversity, and the search for joint solutions to pressing security issues," Putin said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of SCO member states in Astana.
Due to the active participation of Kazakh colleagues "a really solid package of documents and decisions has been prepared for approval at the current council," Putin added.
"Their implementation will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening the role and influence of the SCO. The SCO countries' approaches to key aspects of the global and regional agenda are reflected in the Astana Declaration submitted for approval at the summit. It additionally highlights the commitment of all SCO participants to the formation of a just multipolar world order based on the central role of the United Nations, on international law, and on the desire of sovereign states for mutually beneficial partnership," the Russian president said.
"Our countries are increasing the use of national currencies in mutual settlements. For example, by the end of the first four months of this year, their share in Russia's commercial transactions with the members of the organization had already exceeded 92 percent. I would like to remind you of Russia's proposal to create its own payment and settlement mechanism in the SCO," Putin said.
07:15 GMT 04.07.2024
SCO Stands on 'Right Side of History', Side of Justice, Organization Vital for World – Xi
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) stands on the right side of history, on the side of justice, the organization is vital for peace in the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
"The Shanghai Cooperation Organization stands on the right side of history, on the side of justice and impartiality, and is extremely important for the world," Xi said, as quoted by the China Central Television.
SCO countries must protect the right to development and maintain stability of production chains, while stimulating regional economies, Xi said, adding that the countries of the organization should also jointly counter external interference and firmly support each other.
06:18 GMT 04.07.2024
Important for Belarus as Union State Member to Participate in Int'l Processes - Lavrov
Moscow is interested in the Union State members participating in all international processes, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"This is part of the Union State, and we are interested in the Union State participating in all international processes with a united front," Lavrov told Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin, commenting on the admission of Belarus to the SCO.
06:10 GMT 04.07.2024
SCO States Turn Organization Into One of Most Influential Global Structures - Tokayev
The countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have turned the organization into one of the most influential and authoritative structures in the world, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday.
"Through joint efforts, strengthening the Shanghai spirit and promoting the Shanghai principles, we have turned the SCO into one of the most influential and authoritative international structures. Due to the uniqueness and huge potential of our association, interest in it in the world is steadily growing," Tokayev said during a Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states.
05:55 GMT 04.07.2024
Day Two of Astana-Hosted SCO Summit Gets Underway
05:54 GMT 04.07.2024
05:53 GMT 04.07.2024
05:50 GMT 04.07.2024
Belarus Officially Joins SCO as 10th Member State
Belarus was officially accepted as a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the summit in Astana, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Thursday.
"Dear heads of state, the decision on the full membership of the Republic of Belarus in the SCO has been made," Tokayev said and congratulated Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion.
Belarus has completed all the procedures for the full participation in the SCO in a short time, Tokayev added.