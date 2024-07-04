LIVE UPDATES: Belarus Officially Joins SCO as 10th Member State

Russia Puts Premium on Partnership Cooperation Within SCO – Putin

Russia puts a premium on partnership cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as the cooperation there is developing based on the principles of equality and consideration of interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Russia puts a premium to the partnership cooperation within the SCO. We are pleased to note that this cooperation continues to develop steadily on the principles of equality, consideration of each other's interests, respect for cultural and civilization diversity, and the search for joint solutions to pressing security issues," Putin said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of SCO member states in Astana.

Due to the active participation of Kazakh colleagues "a really solid package of documents and decisions has been prepared for approval at the current council," Putin added.

"Their implementation will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening the role and influence of the SCO. The SCO countries' approaches to key aspects of the global and regional agenda are reflected in the Astana Declaration submitted for approval at the summit. It additionally highlights the commitment of all SCO participants to the formation of a just multipolar world order based on the central role of the United Nations, on international law, and on the desire of sovereign states for mutually beneficial partnership," the Russian president said.

"Our countries are increasing the use of national currencies in mutual settlements. For example, by the end of the first four months of this year, their share in Russia's commercial transactions with the members of the organization had already exceeded 92 percent. I would like to remind you of Russia's proposal to create its own payment and settlement mechanism in the SCO," Putin said.