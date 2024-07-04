https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/putin-ceasefire-impossible-until-peace-talks-with-ukraine-begin-1119244925.html

Putin: Ceasefire 'Impossible' Until Peace Talks With Ukraine Begin

Putin: Ceasefire 'Impossible' Until Peace Talks With Ukraine Begin

Sputnik International

Following the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Russian President Vladimir Putin held a press conference, where he touched upon the... 04.07.2024, Sputnik International

2024-07-04T14:40+0000

2024-07-04T14:40+0000

2024-07-04T14:39+0000

world

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117941791_0:134:3167:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_fb9d35a0340dc6adaf6c6c68bb396729.jpg

"We cannot allow this ceasefire to be used by the enemy to improve its position... We need to ensure that the opposite side takes steps that are inevitable for the Russian Federation, so a ceasefire is impossible without such an agreement," Putin told reporters.The president also emphasized that Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine.Putin elaborated that it is impossible due to the fact that such a mediator is unlikely to have the authority to sign the final document.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/russian-un-ambassador-dismisses-zelenskys-so-called-peace-formula-as-non-starter-1119210664.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, russia, ukraine, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)