Russian UN Ambassador Dismisses Zelensky's So-Called Peace Formula as 'Non-Starter'

The so-called peace formula of Volodymyr Zelensky is a non-starter, and Russia will not even discuss it, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.
"To solve the problem on the basis of Zelensky peace formula, we will not even talk about it," Nebenzia told journalists at a UN briefing. "It's a non-starter."Speaking about Former US President Donald Trump's claim that he can bring the Ukraine conflict to an end in one day, Nebenzia said it is subjective as this crisis is much more complicated"The Ukrainian crisis cannot be solved in one day, that's subjective," he saidCommenting on Israel's potential decision to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, the diplomat warned that it could have significant political consequences. Last week, the Financial Times reported that the United States is in talks with Israeli and Ukrainian officials to send Patriot missile systems from Israel to Ukraine. A US Defense Department spokesperson contacted by Sputnik on Thursday was unable to verify reports claiming that the United States was in talks with Israel about supplying Ukraine with additional Patriot air defense systems.Taliban* Are Afghanistan's De-Facto AuthoritiesThe Taliban are the de-facto authorities of Afghanistan and the international community should realize it and deal with them, Nebenzia told journalists.The United Nations will continue to engage with the Taliban in Afghanistan while not decreasing its interactions with Afghan women and civil society, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said earlier in the day.DiCarlo made the remarks after participating in the third UN-led meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan that was attended by the Taliban for the first time.*An organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
"To solve the problem on the basis of Zelensky peace formula
, we will not even talk about it," Nebenzia told journalists at a UN briefing. "It's a non-starter."
Speaking about Former US President Donald Trump's claim
that he can bring the Ukraine conflict to an end in one day, Nebenzia said it is subjective as this crisis is much more complicated
"The Ukrainian crisis cannot be solved in one day, that's subjective," he said
Commenting on Israel's potential decision to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine
, the diplomat warned that it could have significant political consequences.
Last week, the Financial Times reported that the United States is in talks with Israeli and Ukrainian officials to send Patriot missile systems from Israel to Ukraine.
"We are discouraging all countries, that have not yet done so, from providing arms for Ukraine," Nebenzia said. "The destiny of the weapons that will be eventually exported to Ukraine, from wherever, the destiny is clear, they will be destroyed as the other weapons that the west, the US are supplying Ukraine with, but I presume that the decision that might be taken on the issue may of course have certain political consequences."
A US Defense Department spokesperson contacted by Sputnik on Thursday was unable to verify reports claiming that the United States was in talks with Israel about supplying Ukraine with additional Patriot air defense systems.
Taliban* Are Afghanistan's De-Facto Authorities
The Taliban are the de-facto authorities of Afghanistan
and the international community should realize it and deal with them, Nebenzia told journalists.
"Taliban is the de-facto authorities of Afghanistan. We have been saying consistently that you have to recognize this fact and deal with them as such," Nebenzia said during the UN briefing. "This movement [Taliban] is running the country now."
The United Nations will continue to engage with the Taliban
in Afghanistan while not decreasing its interactions with Afghan women and civil society, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said earlier in the day.
DiCarlo made the remarks after participating in the third UN-led meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan that was attended by the Taliban for the first time.
*An organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities