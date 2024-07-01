https://sputnikglobe.com/20240701/russian-un-ambassador-dismisses-zelenskys-so-called-peace-formula-as-non-starter-1119210664.html

Russian UN Ambassador Dismisses Zelensky's So-Called Peace Formula as 'Non-Starter'

The so-called peace formula of Volodymyr Zelensky is a non-starter, and Russia will not even discuss it, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"To solve the problem on the basis of Zelensky peace formula, we will not even talk about it," Nebenzia told journalists at a UN briefing. "It's a non-starter."Speaking about Former US President Donald Trump's claim that he can bring the Ukraine conflict to an end in one day, Nebenzia said it is subjective as this crisis is much more complicated"The Ukrainian crisis cannot be solved in one day, that's subjective," he saidCommenting on Israel's potential decision to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, the diplomat warned that it could have significant political consequences. Last week, the Financial Times reported that the United States is in talks with Israeli and Ukrainian officials to send Patriot missile systems from Israel to Ukraine. A US Defense Department spokesperson contacted by Sputnik on Thursday was unable to verify reports claiming that the United States was in talks with Israel about supplying Ukraine with additional Patriot air defense systems.Taliban* Are Afghanistan's De-Facto AuthoritiesThe Taliban are the de-facto authorities of Afghanistan and the international community should realize it and deal with them, Nebenzia told journalists.The United Nations will continue to engage with the Taliban in Afghanistan while not decreasing its interactions with Afghan women and civil society, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said earlier in the day.DiCarlo made the remarks after participating in the third UN-led meeting of special envoys on Afghanistan that was attended by the Taliban for the first time.*An organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

