Russia Retaliates Against Ukrainian National Guard's Presidential Brigade Base
Russia Retaliates Against Ukrainian National Guard's Presidential Brigade Base
The strikes were carried out on the National Guard of Ukraine presidential brigade base. This unit was involved in an attempted attack on the Belgorod region, the pro-Russian underground told Sputnik.
"At 0:50 and 1:30 on July 4 there were two strikes in Vyshgorod, known as the military base of the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. The explosions were heard on the side of General Kulchitsky Street, where the main part of the military base and the training ground are located, there are also military barracks, command houses, hangars with military equipment and ammunition depots," coordinator of the Nikolayev underground network Sergey Lebedev said. According to him, this unit was the basis for the attempt to attack the Belgorod region in the spring.
Russia Retaliates Against Ukrainian National Guard's Presidential Brigade Base
07:49 GMT 04.07.2024
The strikes were carried out on the National Guard of Ukraine presidential brigade base. This unit was involved in an attempted attack on the Belgorod region, the pro-Russian underground told Sputnik.
"At 0:50 and 1:30 on July 4 there were two strikes in Vyshgorod, known as the military base of the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. The explosions were heard on the side of General Kulchitsky Street, where the main part of the military base and the training ground are located, there are also military barracks, command houses, hangars with military equipment and ammunition depots," coordinator of the Nikolayev underground network Sergey Lebedev said.
According to him, this unit was the basis for the attempt to attack the Belgorod region
in the spring.