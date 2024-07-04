International
Putin, Other SCO Leaders Sign Final Astana Declaration During Summit
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/russian-forces-unleash-strike-on-ukrainian-national-guards-presidential-brigade-base-1119241261.html
Russia Retaliates Against Ukrainian National Guard's Presidential Brigade Base
Russia Retaliates Against Ukrainian National Guard's Presidential Brigade Base
Sputnik International
The strikes were carried out on the National Guard of Ukraine presidential brigade base. This unit was involved in an attempted attack on the Belgorod region, the pro-Russian underground told Sputnik.
2024-07-04T07:49+0000
2024-07-04T07:58+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
belgorod
russia
russian army
russian armed forces
strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119179168_0:76:3150:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a32f3e6ce6bd5f0ccc64dbd79b939a.jpg
"At 0:50 and 1:30 on July 4 there were two strikes in Vyshgorod, known as the military base of the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. The explosions were heard on the side of General Kulchitsky Street, where the main part of the military base and the training ground are located, there are also military barracks, command houses, hangars with military equipment and ammunition depots," coordinator of the Nikolayev underground network Sergey Lebedev said. According to him, this unit was the basis for the attempt to attack the Belgorod region in the spring.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/watch-russian-t-72b3m-tank-pound-ukrainian-stronghold-near-avdeyevka-1119215447.html
ukraine
belgorod
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119179168_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b4328f8992b82877bcc2ceaa6daf00e9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces, national guard of ukraine presidential brigade base, underground
russian forces, national guard of ukraine presidential brigade base, underground

Russia Retaliates Against Ukrainian National Guard's Presidential Brigade Base

07:49 GMT 04.07.2024 (Updated: 07:58 GMT 04.07.2024)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Russian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2024
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The strikes were carried out on the National Guard of Ukraine presidential brigade base. This unit was involved in an attempted attack on the Belgorod region, the pro-Russian underground told Sputnik.
"At 0:50 and 1:30 on July 4 there were two strikes in Vyshgorod, known as the military base of the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. The explosions were heard on the side of General Kulchitsky Street, where the main part of the military base and the training ground are located, there are also military barracks, command houses, hangars with military equipment and ammunition depots," coordinator of the Nikolayev underground network Sergey Lebedev said.
According to him, this unit was the basis for the attempt to attack the Belgorod region in the spring.
Battlegroup Tsentr's T72B3M tank unleashes its firepower, snuffing out a Ukrainian stronghold near Avdeyevka. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.07.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian T-72B3M Tank Pound Ukrainian Stronghold Near Avdeyevka
2 July, 08:56 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала