https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/russian-forces-unleash-strike-on-ukrainian-national-guards-presidential-brigade-base-1119241261.html

Russia Retaliates Against Ukrainian National Guard's Presidential Brigade Base

Russia Retaliates Against Ukrainian National Guard's Presidential Brigade Base

Sputnik International

The strikes were carried out on the National Guard of Ukraine presidential brigade base. This unit was involved in an attempted attack on the Belgorod region, the pro-Russian underground told Sputnik.

2024-07-04T07:49+0000

2024-07-04T07:49+0000

2024-07-04T07:58+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

belgorod

russia

russian army

russian armed forces

strike

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1d/1119179168_0:76:3150:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a32f3e6ce6bd5f0ccc64dbd79b939a.jpg

"At 0:50 and 1:30 on July 4 there were two strikes in Vyshgorod, known as the military base of the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. The explosions were heard on the side of General Kulchitsky Street, where the main part of the military base and the training ground are located, there are also military barracks, command houses, hangars with military equipment and ammunition depots," coordinator of the Nikolayev underground network Sergey Lebedev said. According to him, this unit was the basis for the attempt to attack the Belgorod region in the spring.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240702/watch-russian-t-72b3m-tank-pound-ukrainian-stronghold-near-avdeyevka-1119215447.html

ukraine

belgorod

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces, national guard of ukraine presidential brigade base, underground