International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/german-defense-budget-to-reach-86bln-by-2028-to-meet-nato-target-1119255428.html
German Defense Budget to Reach $86Bln by 2028 to Meet NATO Target
German Defense Budget to Reach $86Bln by 2028 to Meet NATO Target
Sputnik International
Germany will reach NATO's 2% defense spending target by 2028, growing its annual military budget to 80 billion euros ($86.6 billion) from the current 52 billion, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
2024-07-05T20:09+0000
2024-07-05T20:09+0000
military
europe
olaf scholz
germany
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101848/52/1018485228_0:37:4182:2389_1920x0_80_0_0_aea456d5115e4269953de7584fcce2e0.jpg
"This is about a strong defense, strong armed forces that provide protection from the aggressive rulers of our time. That is why we will fully meet the NATO target of 2% every year. From 2028, meaning after the special fund will be fully spent, the regular defense budget will be 80 billion euros to ensure that the 2% target will continue to be met," Scholz told a news briefing. The special fund was set up at Scholz's initiative following the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The one-off initiative unlocked 100 billion euros worth of investments for the national defense forces.The country's draft budget for 2025 is expected to reach 481 billion euros, including 57 billion euros worth of investments, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said after the three-way governing coalition announced a provisional budget deal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/natos-ukraine-hawks-go-down-in-flames-as-proxy-war-against-russia-continues-1119249302.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101848/52/1018485228_475:0:3707:2424_1920x0_80_0_0_5567f74a85d130fcd320436a316bdd6b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato budget target, nato 2% defense spending target, german military budget, how much does germany spend on military
nato budget target, nato 2% defense spending target, german military budget, how much does germany spend on military

German Defense Budget to Reach $86Bln by 2028 to Meet NATO Target

20:09 GMT 05.07.2024
© AP Photo / Matthias SchraderNATO countries
NATO countries - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2024
© AP Photo / Matthias Schrader
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany will reach NATO's 2% defense spending target by 2028, growing its annual military budget to 80 billion euros ($86.6 billion) from the current 52 billion, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.
"This is about a strong defense, strong armed forces that provide protection from the aggressive rulers of our time. That is why we will fully meet the NATO target of 2% every year. From 2028, meaning after the special fund will be fully spent, the regular defense budget will be 80 billion euros to ensure that the 2% target will continue to be met," Scholz told a news briefing.
The special fund was set up at Scholz's initiative following the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The one-off initiative unlocked 100 billion euros worth of investments for the national defense forces.
Russian servicemen of the artillery brigade division of the Tsentr battlegroup of forces fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2024
World
NATO's Ukraine 'Hawks' Go Down in Flames as Proxy War Against Russia Continues
13:15 GMT
The country's draft budget for 2025 is expected to reach 481 billion euros, including 57 billion euros worth of investments, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said after the three-way governing coalition announced a provisional budget deal.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала