NATO's Ukraine 'Hawks' Go Down in Flames as Proxy War Against Russia Continues

NATO governments stubbornly refuse to start negotiations on ending the conflict in Ukraine, despite the fact that they lack the resources to prolong their proxy war with Russia, lose their political positions and risk further public discontent, Alex Thompson, a British analyst with UK Column, told Sputnik.

As NATO prepares for its anniversary summit on July 12, three major Ukraine "hawks" - US President Joe Biden, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - are facing political defeat.The British Tories lost elections to the Labour on July 4; Macron, after losing the first round of the French snap vote, is going to cross swords with the National Rally on July 7. President Joe Biden is urged to drop out by the Dems after the debate debacle with Donald Trump.Volodymyr Zelensky, whose five-year term as president expired on May 20, is also on thin ice as reports of his possible replacement by Ukraine's Western allies continue to surface.While there seems to be no consensus in the West on who could fill Zelensky's shoes amid Ukraine's retreat, NATO's stubborn insistence on prolonging the conflict at all costs is at odds with economic and political realities in the US and Europe.This spring, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a stronger EU defense, proposing to double the EU budget and peddling the idea of a "great European loan" to finance the bloc's rearmament efforts."Macron’s call for joint bonds and increased borrowing by Ukraine’s European allies is a tacit admission that Eurozone governments lack financial sovereignty because of the coordination of their budgets and debts," the pundit highlighted.Why is West Ignoring Reality?The Western leadership's ignorance could be caused by the fact that "NATO member states’ chains of military aid authorization are now devoid of almost any 'old Russia hands' who, for instance, speak Russian or have a long-term background in understanding the state of Russian society," according to Thompson.At the same time, the expert does not rule out the possibility that Western elites are deliberately ignoring the discontent of their populations, the economic slowdown facilitated by anti-Russian sanctions, and the protracted proxy war in Ukraine in order to overhaul their respective economies under the slogan "Build Back Better" - something they largely failed to do during the COVID pandemic."Given UK Column’s research over the past decade, I am perfectly prepared to posit that the couple of hundred people who run the various Western economies would positively welcome both of these ways of breaking the economy to recreate it in their own image; these are both plans that have been spoken about in Western élite circles for many decades," the UK Column analyst said."The British military, in particular, has openly spoken in the past couple of years about there being no binary state of war or peace any more, and the British security state regards public figures who are insufficiently hostile to Russia as being threats to domestic order, harassing and detaining some of them under counter-terrorism legislation," he added.Swiss Ukraine Summit & Putin's Peace DealIn light of this, the analyst doesn't see the June Swiss summit on Ukraine as a genuine peace effort, but only as a way "to placate the Zelensky government, which has said more openly than ever that it can no longer face a protracted war.Thompson went on to say that he does not trust Switzerland's good faith as a peace broker, nor does he believe that Bern is truly neutral in the Ukraine conflict."The absence of almost all the current and potential members of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) indicates that nations even vaguely within Russia’s economic and military sphere had no confidence in the bona fides of the Swiss summit. Even Hungary, a Western neighbor of Ukraine that is a member of NATO and the EU, only attended at the last minute," Thompson added.The day before the summit began, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Ukraine with his own peace proposal based on realities on the ground. Putin said Ukraine would have to withdraw from the entire territory of the Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, which voted to join Russia, and renounce Kiev's goal of joining NATO before peace talks could begin.

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

