UK's Sunak Confirms He Steps Down as Prime Minister

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Friday that he is stepping down as prime minister of the United Kingdom after conceding defeat to the Labour Party in the parliamentary election.

Sunak said earlier on Friday that he called Labour Party leader Kier Starmer to congratulate him on the victory in the parliamentary election. The leader of the party that wins the parliamentary election becomes the country's prime minister and forms a new government.

