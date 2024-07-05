UK's Sunak Confirms He Steps Down as Prime Minister

International
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Friday that he is stepping down as prime minister of the United Kingdom after conceding defeat to the Labour Party in the parliamentary election.
Sunak said earlier on Friday that he called Labour Party leader Kier Starmer to congratulate him on the victory in the parliamentary election. The leader of the party that wins the parliamentary election becomes the country's prime minister and forms a new government.
07:10 GMT 05.07.2024 (Updated: 07:15 GMT 05.07.2024)
Independent candidate Niko Omilana holds an "L" behind Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who speaks after winning his seat in the general election at the Richmond and Northallerton count center in Northallerton, England
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on Friday that he is stepping down as prime minister of the United Kingdom after conceding defeat to the Labour Party in the parliamentary election.
Sunak said earlier on Friday that he called Labour Party leader Kier Starmer to congratulate him on the victory in the parliamentary election.
"I will now head down to London, where I will say more about tonight's result, before I leave the job as prime minister, to which I have given my all," UK broadcaster Sky News quoted the prime minister as saying.

Elections to the parliament of the United Kingdom took place on Thursday, with the Labor Party winning a landslide victory. The Labour Party has so far won 331 seats in the 650-seated House of Commons after votes have been processed in 474 parliamentary constituencies.

The leader of the party that wins the parliamentary election becomes the country's prime minister and forms a new government.
