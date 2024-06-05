https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/sunak-starmer-run-neck-and-neck-after-first-debate-ahead-of-july-4-election---poll-1118772191.html
Sunak, Starmer Run Neck and Neck After First Debate Ahead of July 4 Election - Poll
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has secured a narrow victory over UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer in the first of three planned debates
In late May, a Redfield and Wilton survey revealed Starmer enjoys more social popularity among UK voters than Sunak. Among 1,500 adults, 39% said they would trust Starmer with a DIY task as opposed to 17% who would trust Sunak, and 38% said they would team up for a pub quiz with Starmer as opposed to 28% with Sunak.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has secured a narrow victory over UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer in the first of three planned debates ahead of the general election in the United Kingdom scheduled for July 4, a poll by YouGov has shown.
The survey was conducted immediately after the end of the debate held on Tuesday and polled 1,657 viewers, but no information on the margin of error was provided.
"Tonight saw Rishi Sunak take on Keir Starmer in the first of three planned debates ahead of 4 July. Now a snap YouGov poll of 1,657 viewers reveals how people feel each party leader performed, and who they think came across best. The results show a tie, with Rishi Sunak being seen as having given the best performance by 51% to Keir Starmer's 49%," YouGov said on the website late on Tuesday.
At the same time, the poll showed that Starmer performed better than Sunak in the debate, with 60% and 55% of the vote, respectively.
"Viewers were more likely to think that Starmer came across as in touch with ordinary people, likeable, and trustworthy. They were closely split on who seemed more prime ministerial: 43% say Rishi Sunak did, while 40% said it was Keir Starmer," the poll results said, adding that the Labour party leader performed better on the national health system, cost of living, education and climate change, while Sunak won on tax.
In late May, a Redfield and Wilton survey revealed Starmer enjoys more social popularity among UK voters than Sunak. Among 1,500 adults, 39% said they would trust Starmer with a DIY task as opposed to 17% who would trust Sunak, and 38% said they would team up for a pub quiz with Starmer as opposed to 28% with Sunak.