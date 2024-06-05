https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/sunak-starmer-run-neck-and-neck-after-first-debate-ahead-of-july-4-election---poll-1118772191.html

Sunak, Starmer Run Neck and Neck After First Debate Ahead of July 4 Election - Poll

Sunak, Starmer Run Neck and Neck After First Debate Ahead of July 4 Election - Poll

Sputnik International

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has secured a narrow victory over UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer in the first of three planned debates

2024-06-05T04:29+0000

2024-06-05T04:29+0000

2024-06-05T04:29+0000

world

united kingdom (uk)

rishi sunak

keir starmer

uk labour party

uk conservative party

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118772707_0:64:2734:1602_1920x0_80_0_0_b4690a46a6a97b5e9288c4cafea62b57.jpg

The survey was conducted immediately after the end of the debate held on Tuesday and polled 1,657 viewers, but no information on the margin of error was provided.At the same time, the poll showed that Starmer performed better than Sunak in the debate, with 60% and 55% of the vote, respectively. In late May, a Redfield and Wilton survey revealed Starmer enjoys more social popularity among UK voters than Sunak. Among 1,500 adults, 39% said they would trust Starmer with a DIY task as opposed to 17% who would trust Sunak, and 38% said they would team up for a pub quiz with Starmer as opposed to 28% with Sunak.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240429/uk-conservative-lawmakers-may-try-to-oust-sunak-after-local-elections---reports-1118168295.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united kingdom, debates, rishi sunak, sunak starmer, uk politics, uk elections, starmer stance